No room at the inn: Tulsa hotels occupied because of PGA Championship, other events in town

In the span of 10 days, Tulsa is hosting a trio of significant sporting events: the BMX Legacy Nationals, the PGA Championship and Ironman.

With visitors from across the world coming to town, lodging throughout the area — including roughly 17,000 hotel rooms — has been booked for weeks. Hotels are getting close to a full return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a busy May will be a significant boost.

“Just being able to showcase the city as a whole has been amazing,” said Travis Taylor, president-elect of the Metro Tulsa Hotel and Lodging Association. “Hotels are usually at the core of that because people need a place to stay as they venture out, make a base camp as they go and explore. We definitely are excited to have these events.”

Taylor, who is director of operations at the Hyatt Regency Downtown, said rooms at his hotel were snatched up last year amid the announcement that the PGA Championship was coming to Southern Hills Country Club. Practice rounds began Monday and end Wednesday, and the tournament rounds are Thursday through Sunday.

“Whenever it’s a big event like this, once we hear about the event, it’s almost instantaneous (that rooms are sold out),” Taylor said. “When they made the announcement, we were already getting phone calls from corporations and guests wanting to come in and see it.

“If Garth Brooks was to announce tomorrow that he was doing a concert, I guarantee we would sell out almost immediately just because it’s just such a big event. That’s just how the PGA is. It’s like the Super Bowl of golf.”

That also means a lot of work for hotels, some of which are continuing to face staffing shortages.

“I think there’s initially a sense of pride and then there’s a sense of terror and then the pride again and then you get excitement,” Taylor said, “and then you start planning it.”

Airbnbs also have become a popular option, with many Tulsa-area hosts reaping the benefits of high demand for places to stay near the course. Lodging creates a large portion of the estimated $140 million economic impact the PGA Championship has on the Tulsa area.

“It’s good for everybody, not just hotels — the restaurants, gas stations, mom-and-pop boutiques,” Taylor said. “Everybody gets a little piece of the action whenever events like these are in town.”

