Memories of majors past: `Unbelievable' moments filled 2001 U.S. Open

Editor's note: Tulsa World high school sports editor Barry Lewis has attended the past six major professional golf championships at Southern Hills. This look back at his experience from the 2001 U.S. Open is the fourth in a weekly series on his memories from those tournaments. The others are the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship and the 2007 PGA Championship.

My favorite of the previous seven pro golf majors at Southern Hills is the 2001 U.S. Open. Some golf experts, however, viewed it as the worst due to the putting fiascoes on the 72nd green.

But for me, that only added to an incredibly exciting week. It was the most competitive major from start to finish at Southern Hills, it had a compelling leaderboard, and from a weather standpoint, the most comfortable. Temperatures were in the 90s, but it wasn't the steamy blast furnace that some had feared would occur again during a big golf tournament in Tulsa. But the mid-June weather added some extra twists to the event.

Some blasts from the past that made the week fun. At age 89, Byron Nelson, the 1939 U.S. Open winner, received a standing ovation when he was introduced to the gallery on the first tee early in the opening round.

For the first time since early in the 1970 PGA Championship, the name "Nicklaus" was seen at the top of a Southern Hills leaderboard. But it was Jack's son, Gary, who shared the lead early in the first round, before falling off the pace. Jack was there in his gallery, however, and signed quite a few autographs over two days.

And then there was 56-year-old Hale Irwin, who won the U.S. Open in 1974, '79 and '90. He stunned many with a first-round 67.

Also stunning was a thunderstorm that drenched Southern Hills shortly after 3:30 p.m., dumping 1½ inches on the course in two hours and ending the day's play with Irwin sharing the lead at 3-under with Retief Goosen, who was on No. 8. It was the first weather delay at a Southern Hills pro major, occurring just after Tiger Woods thrilled his huge gallery with a great sand shot on No. 10.

I'm not usually a fan of weather delays, but this one solved a difficult situation for me. Shortly before the delay, I received a message that the Tulsa Oilers were trying to contact me, much to my surprise. I was the World's Oilers beat writer, but this was the middle of the hockey team's offseason. I soon learned they were announcing a coaching change as Shaun Clouston resigned to take another position. Not the greatest timing for such a story, especially while I was trying to write my Open `Round the Clock timeline.

The weather led to an interesting situation in the media center. When it was announced there was a tornado watch, it was easy to tell who was from Oklahoma and who wasn't as some media members were freaking out.

When the second round started the following morning at 7 a.m., it was probably the best situation ever in a major to watch Woods, who was on the 10th green when play was suspended. The early start lessened the numbers in Tiger's gallery, at least at the start, and it was easy to get a close-up look at him, but his bid for a fifth consecutive major win soon faded away.

Late in the afternoon, I was headed to watch Phil Mickelson at the par-3 No. 6. Too late. Just before I got to his group, I heard the loudest roar of the tournament from the sixth green — it was for Mickelson's hole-in-one. I've still never seen an ace in all the tournaments I've been to at Southern Hills -- the only hole-in-one I've seen at a major was by Paul Azinger at the 1988 PGA at Oak Tree in Edmond.

The previous day's weather suspension pushed back the last of the second-round tee times to 5:30 p.m., creating a race to finish before darkness.

There were three groups in the 18th fairway when the horns sounded to suspend play. If a player had started a hole, they could finish it. All of those groups finished, the last being in darkness at 9:04 p.m. One of those last finishers, at 8:58, was Stewart Cink, whose short par putt put him at 2-under and tied with Sergio Garcia, two shots back of Goosen, Mark Brooks and J.L. Lewis. Cink's completion of the hole made an eight-hour difference on when he had to arrive at the course the next day.

Eleven groups were still on the course, including Bishop Kelley graduate Matt Gogel, who stopped at the 13th hole, which he birdied to go to 1-under when play resumed 10 hours later at 7 a.m.

The pushed-back third round resulted in another late finish on Saturday, and it seemed weird that the 18th-hole grandstands weren't filled when Goosen and Cink finished tied at 5-under through 54 holes. Brooks was one shot back with Garcia and Rocco Mediate, and Mickelson was two behind.

Those stands were very full for Sunday's finish although many spectators left the course two hours earlier when Woods finished, tied for 12th with Gogel. After putting disasters for Brooks and Cink on 18, Goosen missed a 2-footer to win and finished tied with Brooks at 4-under, headed for an 18-hole playoff the next day while Cink was one shot back after also missing a 2-footer.

A message on the scoreboard by the 18th green described it well, "Unbelievable."

I had always wanted to see an 18-hole playoff for a major title, so it was fun to return for another day, but it proved to be very anti-climactic as Goosen won by two over Brooks — and it really wasn't that close. Afterwards, Brooks was impressive as he answered media questions long after his official interview session ended, very gracious despite the disappointing outcome.

