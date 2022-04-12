During the early moments of the 1977 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, I was on the outside looking in, even though I had my ticket for admission.

I was taking Driver's Education during summer school after my sophomore year at Edison and it was my bad luck that I was chosen at random to stay after our classroom session that morning, of all mornings, for an hour of behind-the-wheel instruction. Why couldn't this have occurred the previous day during a practice round?

And I didn't know whether to laugh or cry when my instructor, longtime Central coach Terry Brinkman, had us drive by Southern Hills on 61st Street. At that point, another student was behind the wheel and I was in the back seat when for a few seconds I caught a glimpse of some golfers. In later years as a sports writer, whenever I saw Brinkman work high school basketball games — he was an outstanding official as well as an All-State baseball coach — I always thought of this moment.

When I finally got to the course, the first thing I noticed was a lack of red numbers on the scoreboard. Just as was the case at Southern Hills' last previous major, 'the '70 PGA Championship, anyone who could finish under-par had a great chance of winning.

The first group I saw was a trio of greats who all received USGA special exemptions — Sam Snead, in his last U.S. Open, two-time U.S. Open winner Julius Boros, and Tommy Bolt, who won the '58 Open at Southern Hills. I was fascinated by how Boros wouldn't hesitate at all, no practice swings, before hitting each shot. None of those three would make the cut, and neither would defending champion Jerry Pate nor Dave Stockton, who won the '70 PGA at Southern Hills.

Just about everyone was bogeying No. 18 — so much so that the par-4 was shortened by 20 yards the next day. At the end of the first round there was a seven-way tie for first at 1-under 69.

My favorite golfer was Jack Nicklaus and "Jack's Pack" was in full force throughout the tournament as was "Arnie's Army." The biggest roar I heard all week, at least before the final putt, was in the second round when Nicklaus made a long eagle putt on 16 en route to a 68 — but that still left him six strokes behind leader Hubert Green at the midway point.

Nicklaus could never make a serious run and Green took a one-shot lead over Andy Bean, with six golfers lurking two strokes back, going into the fourth and final round.

As if the course wasn't tough enough, the June heat also was taking its toll on the golfers — and gallery. No one appeared to mind when a groundskeeper sprayed some water into the gallery. It seemed once an hour I was going to a concession stand for a soft drink — which came in a real sharp-looking souvenir cup. Art Spander's column in the ensuing Sporting News had a headline that described the weather well, "Death Valley Cool Compared to Tulsa."

Before following Green and Bean on the final day, I watched Tulsa's Ron Streck on his last few holes. At 22, Streck was in his first major and a 71 left him tied for 23rd with Sam Adams and Bean, who faded quickly.

Although no one on TV or in the gallery knew it at the time, a telephone caller threatened to shoot Green on the 15th hole. But the only danger I sensed late that afternoon was when Bean sent an errant drive that nearly struck me on the head deep in the woods.

As my Edison classmate Jim Ramage and I followed Green and Bean down the stretch, I wondered if we would be able to get a good look on the 18th green. We received a break that this was probably the smallest gallery of any 72nd hole at a Southern Hills major.

To my surprise, we were able to get a good spot left of the green and watch Green try to hold on to his lead over '75 U.S. Open champion Lou Graham. At that point, my vantage point led to my first-ever moment of contributing to media coverage.

A UPI radio broadcaster, whose view was blocked, asked me how long Green's bogey putt was to win the Open at 2-under, by 1 shot over Graham. When I heard him use my measurement of 4 feet in his broadcast, I thought about how fun it would be some day to be a reporter at a major golf tournament.

