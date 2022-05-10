Memories of majors past: Graeme Storm, Woody Austin deliver thrills in 2007 PGA

EDITOR'S NOTE: Tulsa World high school sports editor Barry Lewis has attended the past six major professional golf championships at Southern Hills. This look back at his experience from the 2007 PGA Championship is the sixth in a weekly series on his memories from those tournaments. The others are the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship and the 2001 U.S. Open.

At a major golf tournament, a few surprises occur on site, but off the course.

One of the moments that stand out to me from the 2007 PGA Championship came during the third round, just after Tiger Woods teed off on No. 1.

As I returned to the media center for a moment, I saw two legends of their professions, former football coach Barry Switzer and writer Dan Jenkins, in conversation. I wish I could have taken a photo of that meeting between the friends. Jenkins once called Switzer his favorite coach.

While it was surprising to see Switzer there, it would have been shocking if Jenkins wasn't there. Jenkins, who died at age 90 in 2019, covered 232 majors dating back to 1951 during his career, including 56 PGA Championships. This year's PGA will be the first time Jenkins has missed a pro major at Southern Hills.

There were plenty of surprises on the course in the '07 PGA, but one of those wasn't that Tiger Woods, in his prime, won the tournament for his 13th major title.

Woods' classic second-round 63 featured a moment that included another great reporter who died during the past decade, TNT's Craig Sager. While waiting for Woods on No. 17 green, I was near Sager when he informed the massive gallery that Tiger was on pace to tie the course record if he stayed at 7-under for the round. Although information like that is easy to access in so many ways now, that wasn't the case 15 years ago. I also remembered a clock near the green that read over 100 degrees, which about par for the course that August week.

Although by that time Woods had surged into the lead to no one's surprise, there was a shocking name — Graeme Storm — on top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round.

While thousands were following Woods on that opening day when he had a 71, and many of the other spectators who weren't with him were watching John Daly shoot 67, there were only a few in Storm's gallery while he took the lead with a 65.

There are advantages to being in a small gallery, especially when you are following the leader.

With two holes left in his round, Storm had some fun during a delay on No. 8 tee. He exchanged small talk with a pair of fans and smiled when he was warned, "It's only starting to get hot." Storm then went over to a TV audio technician who was struggling with the heat. Storm gave him a piece of ice and told him to rub it on his arm, adding, "Seriously, that's what they do in Asia."

Storm, who was then 29 and from the United Kingdom, learned how to deal with high humidity and heat while playing in Asia. He then gave an autographed golf ball to 10-year-old Nick Burton, who had been at the course since 6:45 a.m. and had been following him since No. 2. "That was very gracious," said Nick's father, Robert Burton. "He's a great sportsman."

Storm faded the next three days with rounds of 76, 74 and 78 and finished in a tie for 62nd — but it's still the only U.S. major where he's made the cut.

With Woods taking a three-shot lead into the final round, it seemed a foregone conclusion that there would be a lack of drama on Sunday. So many times in similar situation Woods would turn a tournament into a blowout.

But there was some suspense after all. I never would have imagined that Woody Austin, after making a 35-footer on 12 and another birdie on 13, would be putting to tie Woods for the lead at No. 15 — but narrowly missed a 10-footer for birdie.

Woods, in the next group, birdied 15 to go up by two shots again, and 54 minutes later he was hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy on the 18th green.

