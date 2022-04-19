Memories of majors past: '82 PGA was breakout week for Fred Couples, Nick Faldo

Editor's note: Tulsa World high school sports editor Barry Lewis has attended the past six major professional golf championships at Southern Hills. This look back at his experience from the 1982 PGA Championship is the third in a weekly series on his memories from those tournaments. The others are the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

Some of the most interesting golfers at Southern Hills during PGA Championship week in 1982 didn’t compete in Tulsa’s first major tournament since the 1977 U.S. Open.

A crowd packed the driving range on the Tuesday afternoon before the PGA to watch the National Long Driving Championship’s semifinals and finals.

It was a thrill finally getting a close-up look at the legendary Evan "Big Cat” Williams, who had won the title in 1976 and ’77. I had heard a lot about him, but had rarely seen him on TV. However, not allowed to compete in a disappointing turn was Vardon, the golf gorilla, who had qualified (Tom Tuell in costume). Vardon would have fit in well in Tulsa as gorillas were big in this city's sporting events during that era. Baseball’s Tulsa Drillers and soccer’s Tulsa Roughnecks each had one of those mascots entertain at their games.

Another downer was that “Big Cat” didn’t bring his “A” game to the semifinals and was eliminated when the 17-man field was cut to six.

Only five of the 17 semifinalists were playing in the PGA — defending champion Lon Hinkle, plus up-and-coming stars such as Dan Pohl, Payne Stewart, Fuzzy Zoeller and Fred Couples. All were eliminated in the semifinals except for Couples, who wound up finishing fifth. Zoeller, however, stayed around and entertained the large gallery with his jokes and commentary.

Andy Franks wound up as the winner with a drive of 346 yards 17½ inches. He was an amateur when he won the event in ’79, but this time he got to take home $15,000 and a new convertible. The local favorite, Ponca City’s Terry Forcum, finished second — his 341-yard drive looked like it had a chance to surpass Franks, but suddenly stopped rolling 5 yards short. Forcum, however, won the event the next year.

The championship was such a big deal that ABC aired it five days later in a 30-minute format at the start of its coverage of the tournament’s final round while the leaders were on the front nine.

As it turned out, there was more drama in the Long Driving championship than during the actual tournament. It was shocking to see Ray Floyd tear up Southern Hills in the PGA's first round with a 7-under 63, tying a major record, and he ended the day with a three-shot lead. Couples reeled off six consecutive birdies in the first round en route to a 67. Red numbers had been rare in Southern Hills’ previous majors.

Going into the tournament, Tom Watson was the favorite after sweeping the U.S. Open and British Open, but he opened with a 71 and never made a serious run at the lead before finishing tied for ninth.

Just as was the case in those previous majors, it was incredibly hot and humid during that first week of August. At least once an hour during the tournament’s steamy afternoons, it seemed as if someone in the gallery needed medical help.

There was a bit of drama regarding the weather as dark clouds were on the way to Tulsa late Saturday afternoon, but the third round was completed with Floyd ahead by five shots before the storms arrived. Not as lucky were the aptly named Oklahoma Thunder and their fans who got soaked at their American Football Association playoff game a few miles away at Skelly Stadium. The Dave Rader-quarterbacked Thunder wound up losing 17-13 to the Texas Wranglers.

During the PGA’s final two rounds, Edmond residents Danny Edwards and Gil Morgan were paired together and drew one of the largest galleries. In the final round, another group with a lot of local appeal featured Tulsa’s Ron Streck and Bruce Lietzke, who was playing out of Afton. Lietzke finished at plus-3 in a tie for 16th with Jack Nicklaus and Masters champion Craig Stadler. Edwards, Morgan and Streck followed at plus-4.

Floyd's lead never slipped below three strokes in the final round, and the result never seemed in doubt — a double-bogey on 18 dropped him to 8-under and cut his winning margin to a deceptive three shots over Lanny Wadkins.

Although the veteran Floyd won easily, the tournament will also be remembered as being an early look at golfers who would make a big impact for many years.

Couples, after his strong effort in the Long Drive event, finished tied for third with Calvin Peete — four shots behind Floyd. It was the first time Couples made a major cut as a pro. The PGA was Stewart's first pro major. And it was the first PGA ever for Nick Faldo, who tied for 14th; he will be back at Southern Hills next month as CBS' lead golf analyst.

