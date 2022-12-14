May 12-14 LIV Golf event confirmed for Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club

Now that it’s official, the Cedar Ridge Country Club staff and members can begin to prepare to host a high-profile event.

The LIV Golf tour confirmed on Wednesday what first was reported two weeks ago — that a LIV tournament will be played May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge in Broken Arrow.

“We feel very comfortable that we can present an event that our members and Tulsa will be proud of,” said Frank Billings, the tournament director and a member of the Cedar Ridge Board of Directors.

“We’re focused on having the golf course in great shape. I think it will be challenging for the LIV guys, but there will be opportunities for some low scores.”

Among internationally known players who last year left the PGA Tour and joined the LIV Golf roster are Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. Those players have a combined total of 16 major championships.

Preparing for its second season, LIV Golf announced three American tournament sites on Wednesday: Cedar Ridge; The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, March 17-19; and Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Aug. 4-6.

LIV also will conduct 2023 tournaments in Australia, Mexico, Singapore and Spain.

Cedar Ridge is just southwest of the 101st Street and Garnett Road intersection.

If attendance for the Cedar Ridge-hosted LIV event is comparable to what Southern Hills had for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship, daily crowds would be in the 8,000 to 12,000 range. Tickets are available at livgolf.com.

Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement, saying: “I am glad that Cedar Ridge Country Club has been selected as one of three new U.S. championship venues to host a LIV Golf League tournament next May. Oklahoma’s golf courses are among the best in the world and we welcome the surge in economic activity hosting this tournament will bring to the Tulsa region and the state.”

There were reactions also from Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber; and Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

“We're proud the Tulsa region will again be in the spotlight for professional golf,” Neal said. “We congratulate Cedar Ridge Country Club on this exciting announcement and look forward to working with them as we welcome athletes and spectators from across the globe to northeast Oklahoma.”

McKenney said: “This May will certainly be an exciting time for our city as we welcome events (ranging) from the USA Cycling Elite BMX Racing Nationals to the Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa. We are happy for our friends in Broken Arrow as they bring another elite sporting event to our region and look forward to having even more out-of-town visitors experiencing Tulsa.”

Former Oklahoma State University golfers on the LIV roster are Matthew Wolff, Talor Gooch, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Chacarra and Peter Uihlein. One former OU Sooner — Abraham Ancer — also moved from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

The responsibility for preparing and sustaining the Cedar Ridge property is shouldered by course Superintendent Eddie Roach, who will be assisted by former longtime Cedar Ridge Superintendent Mike Wooten.

“The LIV Golf people have been on the golf course. We aren’t going to make any changes to the golf course,” Billings said. “They thought about making our first hole a par-4 (instead of a par-5) and having the course play at par-70 instead of 71, but the LIV players will play the course as our members play it.”

According to Sports Illustrated, “LIV” refers to the Roman numerals for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied and the number of holes to be played at LIV events.

“A LIV event is so much different than a PGA Tour event,” Billings said. “There are 48 players versus 156 players, and you play over three days. We’re excited to showcase our golf course. It’s a fun and unique event for the city of Tulsa to enjoy.”

Through one year of existence, the LIV Golf enterprise is known as much for controversy as for being a PGA Tour competitor. Some players received contracts of more than $100 million to join the LIV tour, funded by a Saudi Arabian public investment fund reportedly worth more than $600 billion.

Because of Saudi Arabia’s track record on human rights, critics consider LIV Golf to be a classic example of “sportswashing” — using golf in an attempt to change the Saudi government’s image.

