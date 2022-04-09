Masters leaderboard can preview PGA contenders at Southern Hills

No golfer has won both the Masters and a major pro golf championship in Tulsa during the same year.

However, a look at the Masters leaderboard Sunday can provide some likely candidates to win next month's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

On several occasions, a victory at Southern Hills was preceded by a strong Masters showing.

Tiger Woods, who won the most recent Southern Hills major at the 2007 PGA, finished in a second-place tie at the Masters a few months earlier.

In 1970, Dave Stockton won the PGA at Southern Hills after finishing tied for fifth at the Masters — his best major showing up to that point. In 1977, Hubert Green finished tied for eighth at the Masters before winning the U.S. Open two months later at Southern Hills.

Raymond Floyd's win in the 1982 PGA Championship at Southern Hills came four months after he tied for seventh at the Masters.

But the other Southern Hills major champions didn't really contend that year in Augusta. Tommy Bolt won the 1958 U.S. Open after finishing tied for 32nd at the Masters. Nick Price captured the 1994 PGA Championship, but finished tied for 35th at the Masters. And 2001 U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen missed the Masters cut.

So how did the Masters winners in those years fare in Tulsa?

In 1958, Arnold Palmer tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open. In '70, Billy Casper tied for 18th at the PGA. Casper won the Masters in a playoff over Gene Littler, who finished fourth in the PGA. In '77, Tom Watson tied for seventh at the U.S Open. In '82, Craig Stadler tied for 16th at the PGA. In '94, Jose Maria Olazabal tied for seventh at the PGA. In 2001, Woods rallied with a pair of 69s in the last two rounds to finish tied for 12th at the U.S. Open. In '07, Zach Johnson missed the cut at the PGA.

On the four previous occasions the PGA Championship was played in Tulsa, the tournament was held in August, so the major played immediately played before the PGA on those occasions was the British Open.

So how did the Open winner fare a few weeks later in the PGA in Tulsa?

In '70, Jack Nicklaus tied for sixth. In '82, Tom Watson tied for ninth — his worst showing in that year's four majors. In '94, Price made it two major wins a row and in '07, Padraig Harrington finished tied for 42nd.

Lou Graham, the '77 U.S. Open runner-up behind Green, came to Southern Hills after his best-ever Masters finish — a tie for sixth.

In the two times the PGA has been played in May, Brooks Koepka won in 2019 after tying for second at the Masters, and Phil Mickelson won last year after tying for 21st at Augusta.

In the two years the Tour Championship was played at Southern Hills, 1995 winner Billy Mayfair didn't compete in the Masters (or two other majors) that year, and '96 winner Tom Lehman finished 18th in the Masters.

It's rare for a golfer to sweep the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year. Woods has never accomplished that feat. It's been done only four times — the last two by Nicklaus in 1963 and '75 — the only two times it has been done since the PGA went to stroke play in '58. The other sweeps were by Sam Snead in 1949 and Jack Burke Jr. in 1956.

