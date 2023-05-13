Editor's Note Barry Lewis has written the `Round the clock feature at all majors held in Tulsa since the 1994 PGA Championship and most other big pro golf events in the area during the past 30 years.

Editor’s note: Barry Lewis has written the ’Round the Clock feature at all majors held in Tulsa since the 1994 PGA Championship and most other big pro golf events in the area during the past 30 years.

1:20 a.m.: Dustin Johnson prepares for LIV Tulsa’s Round 2 on Cedar Ridge Country Club’s driving range. A big question going into the day is whether Johnson’s hot finish with five birdies in the last six holes Friday will carry over to Saturday. Johnson starts the day tied for second with Brendan Steele at 7-under, two shots behind Branden Grace. They will be in the same group that starts in 55 minutes at No. 1.

11:30 a.m.: Richard Johns, a broadcast production driver, is getting ready to take a cameraman on to the course. Johns, a lifelong Tulsan, also has been a volunteer at numerous pro golf tournaments in Tulsa over the past 20 years, including the 2022 PGA Championship. “This is the most fun I’ve had at all the tournaments,” Johns said. “The PGA is very structured and just business; this is just laid back. Everyone who works for LIV is just so friendly.”

11:44 a.m.: It’s 80 degrees and there are 80 patrons at the beverage stand near the No. 10 tee.

11:58 a.m.: Broken Arrow resident Drew Geiger is at the par-3 No. 11 where Phil Mickelson will tee off in 17 minutes. “I’m here with some friends and we wanted to see Phil.” Geiger, who also is a Bubba Watson fan, will graduate this summer from Wichita State. This is his first pro tour tournament. “I was skeptical of LIV when I first heard about it, but I like this, the atmosphere is different than what you’re used to in golf with all the music.” His father is a tournament volunteer and Drew been able to get a good look at his upcoming career as he majored in sports management at Wichita. “I like golf and seeing this is right up my alley.”

12:05 p.m.: Fans look up in the bright blue sky to see the Frog-X parachute team arrive on the course.

12:15 p.m.: After “Welcome to the Jungle” is played, the air horns blast, signaling the start of Round 2.

12:23 p.m.: Mickelson, who starts the day at 1-over, sinks a 15-foot par putt. Despite being out of contention, he still has one of the tournament’s largest galleries and one of the members yells, “Let’s go, Phil.”

12:30 p.m.: Johnson and Steele each post a birdie on No. 1.

12:36 p.m.: For the second day in a row on his first part-4, Mickelson’s third shot stops farther away from the pin than his second. A chip from 30 feet away keeps going and going and going, leaving him a 45-foot par putt that narrowly misses.

12:43 p.m.: Grace answers his partners with a birdie on No. 2.

12:56 p.m.: Johnson and Steele each birdie No. 3 to move within one shot of the lead.

1:07 p.m.: Johnson rolls in an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 to gain a share of the lead.

2:12 p.m.: Grace birdies No. 8 to move to 11-under and a one-shot lead over Johnson.

2:15 p.m.: A fan shouts “Boomer Sooner” after former OU golfer Abraham Ancer birdies No. 12 to go to 5-under.

2:30 p.m.: Although conditions are beautiful, a “Weather Watch” is posted on the scoreboards informing fans there is a potential for severe weather in the area. It brings back memories of 40 years ago during the Saturday round of the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open at Cedar Ridge. It was a beautiful afternoon until a surprise thunderstorm suspended play briefly in the tournament that Jan Stephenson eventually won.

2:50 p.m.: At No. 10, Johnson sinks a 5-footer to pick up his second birdie in a row to take the lead at 12-under.

3:22 p.m.: It’s appearing unlikely that former OSU golfer Talor Gooch is going to extend his winning streak to three tournaments, but he’s still having a good time even though his birdie putt lips out on No. 16 and keeps him at 1-under. As the patrons in the Hospitality Suite call out “Gooch” he pulls out his phone and takes a group selfie with the fans behind him before leaving the green.

3:28 p.m.: Watson sinks a 10-footer for his third birdie in a row on No. 6 and is at 8-under.

3:46 p.m.: On No. 14, Grace’s second birdie in a row, after narrowly missing an eagle putt, gives him the lead at 13-under, one ahead of Johnson.

3:55 p.m.: A dramatic turn on No. 15 as Johnson regains the lead with a birdie while Grace bogeys.

4:13 p.m.: There’s another two-shot swing on the par-4 No. 16. After Johnson belts his drive 323 yards, his second shot from 131 yards out leaves him with a 6-footer for birdie that he makes. Grace three-putts and suddenly in a span of two holes, Johnson has moved from one down to three ahead.

4:28 p.m.: After nearly chipping in for eagle on the 318-yard, par-4 No. 17, Johnson makes a 4-foot birdie putt. Grace also birdies as Johnson’s lead remains at three shots.

4:44 p.m.: On the par-4 No. 18, Johnson taps in for bogey after sending his second shot over the green, completing his second consecutive 63 that leaves him at 14-under for the tournament. Grace pars for a 67 and is two shots behind at 12-under. Watson, who finishes a 64 with a birdie on No. 2, is third at minus-10. Johnson also has lifted the 4Aces GC into the team lead at 26-under, by one shot over Grace’s Stinger GC.

4:47 p.m.: A fan asks for Johnson’s autograph after he finishes a TV interview and is headed off the green. He has to defer for the moment, but promises to fulfill the request after signing his scorecard.

4:54 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 13 to finish his 63 and move to 9-under. He is in fourth place, five shots out of the lead. Steele and Cameron Smith are at 8-under.

4:57 p.m.: Johns arrives back at the media center as his duties for the day are over. “It was a great day,” he said. “We followed Bubba Watson’s (group). I would volunteer for another PGA, but this is just so much more relaxing and easier. And to me, the fan experience is a big difference.”

4:58 p.m.: Mickelson, after his 69 leaves him at even-par, rewards his fans who have stayed around and is signing a lot of autographs.

5 p.m.: A concert by Tulsa group Jasper Wilderness is underway. There is a decent turnout for the performance, although not as many as the previous day’s Lainey Wilson concert.

5:47 p.m.: The severe weather arrives as thunder stops the concert.

6 p.m.: Just over an hour after the round ended, there’s a downpour at Cedar Ridge.