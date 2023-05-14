Editor's Note Barry Lewis has written the `Round the clock feature at all majors held in Tulsa since the 1994 PGA Championship and most other big pro golf events in the area during the past 30 years.

11:18 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, after a pair of 63s, arrives on the Cedar Ridge Country Club driving range with a two-shot lead over Branden Grace and four over Bubba Watson going into LIV Tulsa’s third and final round.

11:24 a.m.: Cameron Smith, who is on the range, birdied three of his last six holes on Saturday and will need to continue that pace if he hopes to catch Johnson. Smith is at 8-under, six shots out of the lead.

11:40 a.m.: Michael Russell has been in his chair near the par-4 18th green for two hours as he wants to make sure he has a good view of the finish that is scheduled to occur in about five hours, weather permitting. He has made the 200-mile round trip from Choctaw all three days of the tournament and has always been situated near the same spot on 18 — except today he is in the shade after getting a little sunburned Saturday.

Russell, 59, isn’t a golfer although “I will probably pick it up some time.” However, he likes watching golf on TV and was encouraged to attend LIV Tulsa by two high school friends who are with him. His highlight from his first two days at 18 was seeing former OU golfer Abraham Ancer’s eagle on Friday. “Its more exciting watching golf live in person than on TV,” Russell said. “It’s different than the PGA (Tour), but just like the NFL and the USFL, there is room for more than one league. This is great, seeing all the families, hearing the music. It’s so comfortable here, you can just be yourself.” He predicts Johnson will be the winner.

11:50 a.m.: On the No. 1 tee, there is a presentation honoring moms from Tulsa’s Lindsey House, which serves women with children who are experiencing situational homelessness. LIV is making a donation of bicycles and helmets to the children.

11:58 a.m.: You can tell that it’s close to the starting time when the Frog-X Parachute team drops in as they appear for the third consecutive day, with the first members landing on the No. 1 fairway.

12:05 p.m.: With partly cloudy skies and the temperature at 81, patrons are encouraged after “record crowds” the past two days to provide “record noise” for the shotgun start, keeping with LIV’s “Golf, but Louder” theme. Golfers will start on 15 of the 18 holes. The final group of Johnson-Grace-Watson will follow 11 minutes later on No. 1, following the group of Smith, Brendan Steele and Bryson DeChambeau.

12:16 p.m.: Smith sinks a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1.

12:45 p.m.: Johnson rolls in a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 2 to increase his lead to three shots over Grace.

12:54 p.m.: A “Weather Watch” is posted on the scoreboard informing patrons there is the potential for severe weather in the area.

12:56 p.m.: Smith, who has opened the round with three birdies to reach 11-under, almost makes it four in a row, as his 90-foot chip narrowly misses on No. 4 after he drove left of the green.

1 p.m.: Harold Varner III eagles the par-4 No. 17 — his second eagle of the day and is 5-under for the round after four holes.

1:09 p.m.: Grace, after three pars, picks up an unexpected birdie as he sinks a chip from just off the No. 4 green to go to 13-under, two behind Johnson, who taps in for par.

1:30 p.m.: Grace and Johnson both post birdies on No. 5.

1:32 p.m.: Varner birdies No. 1 and is at 6-under for the day through six holes and 10-under for the tournament.

1:41 p.m.: Johnson makes a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 as he moves to 17-under and his lead returns to three shots.

2 p.m.: Dean Burmester sinks a 50-foot birdie on No. 6 as he goes to 9-under after picking up eagles on the previous two holes.

2:07 p.m.: As the skies darken, air horns sound as play is suspended with the leaders on the No 8 fairway. Fans are directed to the exit.

2:11 p.m.: Former OSU golfer Eugenio Chacarra arrives at the clubhouse at 7-under for the tournament.

2:15 p.m.: As players head for the clubhouse, Thomas Pieters, who is at minus-7, stops to sign an autograph and take a photo with Maria Urias Campos, a golf fan from Mexico. “That was very nice of him,” Campos said. This is only her second tournament and she is visiting the Tulsa area for the first time.

2:32 p.m.: Thunder crackles for the first time during the round.

2:50 p.m.: A huge downpour puts the resumption of the round in jeopardy.

3:16 p.m.: The rain has stopped, there is some sun and tournament officials announce the range will re-open for 15 minutes at 3:20 and play will resume at 3:50.

3:50 p.m.: After a 1:43 delay, play is underway again.

3:53 p.m.: The delay didn’t cool off Varner, who makes a short putt for birdie on No. 4 and makes the “turn” with a 7-under 28.

4 p.m.: There’s still a “Weather Watch” on the scoreboard reminding the patrons that a chance remains there could be another stoppage.

4:15 p.m.: Grace birdies No. 9 to move to 15-under, two shots behind Johnson.

4:30 p.m.: A huge development as Grace takes the lead after Johnson takes a a triple-bogey on the par-4 No. 10.

4:40 p.m.: Johnson goes from a 7 to a 2 after he ties Grace at 15-under with a birdie on the par-3 No. 11.

4:47 p.m.: Varner nearly holes a sand shot on No. 8 and taps in for a par to stay at 9-under for the round.

5 p.m.: Varner is on pace for a 60 that would break the course record. He birdies No. 9 and needs only to play the final four holes in 1-under for a 59. Varner, at 14-under overall, also is within one shot of the leaders.

5:20 p.m.: The Koepka brothers, Brooks and Chase, each sink putts simultaneously on the neighboring 17 and 10 greens. Brooks is at 13-under and Chase is at minus-5.

5:21 p.m.: On No. 15, Smith birdies — his fourth in a row and takes the lead at 16-under — one shot ahead of Johnson and Grace. But Johnson and Grace each pick up a birdie on 14 to tie Smith.

5:30 p.m.: The CW pulls the plug on the tournament’s telecast. In Tulsa, instead of golf, viewers got to see a repeat of “The Neighborhood” sitcom. Although this was a network decision, it brings back memories of 1983 when KOTV showed a “Bonanza” rerun instead of the Masters’ final round that was extended to Monday.

5:31 p.m.: Varner’s hope for a 59 or course record is derailed on the par-3 No. 11 when his tee shot finds the front left bunker and he misses a 7-foot par putt.

6:05 p.m.: Smith sinks a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 No. 18 to wrap up a 61 and take a one-shot lead at 17-under for the tournament.

6:10 p.m.: Johnson’s chances for a win look slim as he stays one back when he misses a 7-foot birdie putt on 17 after Grace sinks his 10-footer to tie Smith.

6:27 p.m.: Grace has a 25-foot putt to win on 18, but misses. Johnson, however, sinks a tying 13-foot birdie putt and there will be a three-way playoff. Grace shot 65 and Johnson had a 67 to join Smith at minus-17 — four shots ahead of Varner, who finished fourth with a 61 and at 13-under.

6:30 p.m.: There’s mass confusion in the gallery as there is an announcement that the one-hole playoff will be held on No. 9. After hundreds head over to that hole, there is another announcement stating that it will be played as planned initially on 18.

6:49 p.m.: In the playoff, all three players’ second shots are near each other, pin-high right of the 18th hole. After Grace’s 16-foot birdie putt misses as it veers left at the last moment, Johnson makes his 14-footer to eliminate Grace, who later said, “I thought I made my putt.”

6:50 p.m.: Smith misses his 13-foot birdie putt, leaving Johnson as the champion. “Just kind of went right on me and didn’t really come back. I thought it was pretty good. ... it came back after the hole.”

7:01 p.m.: Johnson celebrates as he raises the championship trophy.

7:02 p.m.: Despite losing the playoff, Grace still has plenty to celebrate after leading Stinger GC to a one-shot win over Johnson’s 4Aces in the team competition. The champagne is flowing for Grace along with teammates Louis Oosthuizen, Burmester and Charl Schwartzel.