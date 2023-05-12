11:25 a.m.: Fifty minutes before LIV Tulsa's opening round starts, Tulsa resident Susan Morris arrives at Cedar Ridge Country Club. Morris isn't a golfer, but "I can't wait to retire to pick it up. I never would have imagined this when I was raising my kids." Morris, who attended the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, loves "the unique aspect" of LIV Golf.

"When they first announced it, it piqued my interest and I have enjoyed watching it (on television). I like the shotgun starts, the team concept, all the music, the shorter rounds and that the golfers have a shorter schedule so they can spend more time with their families." She plans to start her day watching Oklahoma native Talor Gooch, who has won the past two LIV events.

Noon: An announcement over the public-address system signals the practice range is closed and it's time for all golfers to report to their carts for the shotgun start.

12:04 p.m: Although there will be a group starting on each hole of the course except No. 6 and No. 15, there is a large crowd around No. 1 waiting to see Gooch, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia tee off in 11 minutes. But suddenly most of the patrons are looking up at the cloudy sky -- the Frog-X Parachute team is arriving, with the first member landing on the No. 18 fairway.

12:10 p.m.: Several fans are scrambling from the 10th tee to No. 1. The reason is that they want to follow the Gooch-Johnson-Garcia group, but they were not aware that Cedar Ridge's front and back nines have been flipped for the tournament.

12:15 p.m.: Air horns sound and the tournament is underway. The rain has stayed away so far and it's 72 degrees. There ls a large gallery at No. 2 for the group of Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer and Phil Mickelson, who hits a perfect drive.

12:22 p.m.: The first loud roar of the day comes when Gooch nearly holes out his second shot from 132 yards on the par-4 No. 1 -- and then Johnson does the same thing.

12:25 p.m.: Mickelson's 15-foot birdie putt on No. 2 keeps going and going and going -- 12 feet off the green, leading to a chip on his next shot and a bogey.

12:43 p.m.: On No. 2, Gooch misses a birdie putt, but Garcia makes his from 5 feet. In the gallery is Gooch's father, Ron Gooch, who played for the Tulsa Drillers in 1979-82.

1 p.m.: Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer holes out a shot from the 18th fairway for an eagle and has the lead at 3-under through three holes.

1:15 p.m.: At No. 4 green, the Purple Disco Machine/Sophie and the Giants song "Hypnotized," has just finished playing, but as drizzle starts perhaps "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," would be more appropriate -- although it's doubtful it's on the tournament's playlist." Matthew Wolff picks up the first birdie given up at the par-3 No. 4 as he sinks a 20-foot putt. In the OSU alumni group that also features Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein scrambles for a par as he makes a 40-foot putt. After Wolff's putt, a patron yells, "Go Pokes."

1:40 p.m.: Wolff birdies No. 5 and is at minus-3, one shot behind leader Ian Poulter, who started the round with three birdies.

2:27 p.m.: Corey Flaugher and Winston Woodall are in the gallery following Poulter, who pars No. 6 -- Poulter and Cameron Smith are their favorite LIV golfers. Flaugher and Woodall are enjoying the tournament, but to varying degrees. "This is one of the best sporting events I've been to in a decade," Flaugher said. "It's a great environment, beautiful course, it's a lot of fun." Woodall said, "I thought it would be more rowdy," and added on a play on words, "I though it would be more LIV-ely."

3:07 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, who played collegiately at North Texas, rolls in a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 1 to move to 1-under through 12 holes.

3:25 p.m.: Branden Grace sinks a 40-foot putt on No. 1, his 13th hole, and takes the lead at 6-under, one ahead of Richard Bland.

3:40 p.m.: Brendan Steele birdies No. 14 to move to 6-under.

4:04 p.m.: Grace birdies No. 4 and takes the lead alone at minus-7 through 16 holes. Grace is wearing a blue ribbon in honor of his countryman John Bland, a golfing legend in South Africa who died Tuesday. Blue was John Bland's favorite color.

4:12 p.m.: On No. 17, Mickelson misses an 8-foot birdie putt -- it's been that kind of day for him as he remains at plus-2, one of the few players above par.

4:27 p.m.: After off-and-on drizzle during the afternoon, the sun is out, and it's heating up with the temperature in the mid-80s. Also getting hot is Dustin Johnson, who sinks a 7 1/2-foot putt on No. 17 for his fifth birdie in a row, and he is at 7-under.

4:40 p.m.: Grace finishes with three consecutive birdies, wrapping up a LIV-record 61 as he rolls in an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 6.

4:43 p.m.: Johnson taps in for par and a 7-under 63 at No. 18 while Gooch taps in for a 68 and Garcia also pars for 68. Johnson is tied for second with Steele at 7-under, two shots behind Grace.

4:47 p.m.: Ancer narrowly misses a birdie on 15 to wrap up his 68.

5:15 p.m.: Beach balls are in the air as many in the crowd of 12,000 are staying around to enjoy Lainey Wilson's post-round concert. "It's been a crazy 24 hours," Wilson said to the crowd after coming away with four awards from Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards.