Why Cedar Ridge?

Former Oklahoma State stars Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch played a large role in the LIV Golf Tulsa event being played this week at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Practice rounds began on Wednesday, with the 54-hole tournament teeing off with a 12:15 p.m. shotgun start on Friday.

What was the process on bringing the event to town?

“So Talor and I had a conversation back in October in Bangkok when we were playing the event there about a LIV event coming to Oklahoma,” Howell said this week. “Obviously I relied much heavily on Talor who’s from here who knows the golf courses in the areas better than I do, and that kind of started our conversation and started the conversation with LIV and those that help with the scheduling, and approached a few different clubs in Oklahoma.

“I think ideally you want an Oklahoma City or Tulsa area, which we were able to do. I think what it boils down to, and Talor can speak to that, is Oklahomans are massive sports fans, and on top of that, they’re massive golf fans.”

Gooch is looking for his third straight championship on the LIV tour. He said he won’t allow any distractions interrupt the process.

“Like Charles said, we want to have an event here in Oklahoma as often as we can, and so I want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make it a great week, not only for the players or the fans, the media, everyone in between,” Gooch said. “Yeah, hey, this golf course is not easy. Golf is not easy. None of us want to show up and not play well, and at the end of the day, that’s the most important part. I’ve said it a few times now. I call it the rule of 67. You focus on shooting 67s, everything will take care of itself.”

Talking tequila

Former Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer is in the tequila business with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg. They are business partners with a shared stake in Flecha Azul, a top-shelf tequila company that was co-founded by Ancer.

Couple that with his golf success — he’s nearing his 10-year anniversary of turning pro — and everything is turning out well.

“There are a lot of things I never thought I was going to be able to do, growing up in Reynosa (Mexico), and golf was definitely a dream to make it to a big stage. I don’t think anybody has really done it from that region of my country,” Ancer said. “Yeah, it’s pretty surreal to step back and look at the things that I’ve accomplished. Sometimes I feel like I can be pretty tough with myself, but looking back at all that cool stuff that I’ve been getting to do and doing in and outside of golf, it’s pretty surreal.”

It includes his friendship with Wahlberg.

“You know what, he’s such a laid-back, just a normal dude,” Ancer said. “He doesn’t make it feel like, ‘it’s Mark Wahlberg.’ He’s just another guy, we’re just hanging out playing some golf, drinking some tequila, and he’s just so easygoing. When you step back and look at it, yeah, I made it.”

Added Ancer’s LIV teammate Eugenio Chacarra: “Great golfer and great businessman.”

Making mom happy

When Chacarra left Oklahoma State early to pursue a pro career, he didn’t give up his aim for a dual degree in sports management and finance as well as psychology.

“That was a big thing I had with my parents. It was like, okay, you’re going to leave school one year early, but one of the conditions my mom said, ‘I’ll be fine with it, even though I don’t like it, but you’re going to finish and graduate and have a diploma,’” said Chacarra, who said he graduated.

When he claimed his first pro championship — and $4 million paycheck — in Bangkok last fall, he didn’t even have time to celebrate.

“I remember that night I was doing exams. He can tell you. I couldn’t go to dinners because I had essays and exams,” he said. “It’s something I told my parents I was going to do, and I’m proud to have my college degree from Oklahoma State and now playing professional golf.”