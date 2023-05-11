LIV Tulsa
Friday’s groupings
For LIV Tulsa, the Cedar Ridge Country Club course plays at par-70 and at a length of 7,213 yards.
For each round, there is a shotgun start (at 12:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday). Friday’s groupings:
Hole 1: Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia.
Hole 2: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer.
Hole 3: Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Henrik Stenson.
Hole 4: Patrick Reed, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee.
Hole 5: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau.
People are also reading…
Hole 7: Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Pat Perez.
Hole 8: Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood, Sebastian Munoz.
Hole 9: Sihwan Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Jediam Morgan.
Hole 10: Laurie Canter, Chase Koepka, David Puig.
Hole 11: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, James Piot.
Hole 12: Eugenio Chacarra, Scott Vincent, Dean Burmester.
Hole 13: Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters.
Hole 14: Graeme McDowell, Mito Pereira, Jason Kokrak.
Hole 16: Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman.
Hole 17: Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele.
Hole 18: Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff.