LIV Tulsa

• Sunday final round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. There is a shotgun-start format.

• Times: Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:05 p.m.

• TV/live stream: Live telecast on The CW channel and live stream on The CW app.

LIV Tulsa parking

• Public parking: ORU’s Mabee Center, 81st and Lewis. Shuttles run from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• Rideshare information: For patrons who use Uber or Lyft transportation, the drop-off lot is located at The Park Church of Christ, 10060 E. 96th St. in Tulsa. The Park Church of Christ is a five-minute shuttle ride from Cedar Ridge Country Club.