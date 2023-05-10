During a Wednesday news conference at Cedar Ridge Country Club, former Oklahoma State golf star underscored the prevalence of former Oklahoma college players on the LIV tour.

“One-eighth of the entire tour has a tie here,” Charles Howell III said in reference to the five former OSU Cowboys and one former OU Sooner on the 48-player LIV roster. Listed alphabetically are the state of Oklahoma’s LIV representatives:

Abraham Ancer

OU, 2010-13

The 32-year-old was a 2011 All-American with the Sooners and a member of Team Mexico in the most recent Olympics held in Tokyo. After making $15.1 million in eight years on the PGA Tour, Ancer switched to LIV golf in 2022. In four LIV events last year, he finished no worse than 11th individually. Ancer is a member of LIV’s Fireballs GC team that currently occupies fifth place in the league standings.

Eugenio Chacarra

OSU, 2020-22

Before turning professional, Chacarra was a first-team All-American and a finalist for the 2022 Ben Hogan Award (presented annually by the Golf Coaches Association of America to the nation’s top college player). Last year, in only his fifth LIV event, Chacarra fired a second-round 63 and won in Bangkok. Through five events this season, he is 34th on the individual standings

Talor Gooch

OSU, 2010-14

The 31-year-old Gooch is a Midwest City native, the only Oklahoma native on the LIV roster and the hottest player on the planet. He prevailed in each of the last two LIV events. There were two rounds of 10-under 62 as Gooch prevailed in Australia, and a week later in Singapore he celebrated victories both for himself individually and for his RangeGoats GC team. On Tuesday, having traveled from south Tulsa County to Owasso by helicopter, Gooch was at the Bailey Ranch course for the Class 6A championship.

Charles Howell III

OSU, 1998-2000

A two-time All-American, Howell dominated the field in the 2000 NCAA Championship played in Alabama. As he shot a third-round 63 and went on to win the individual national title, Oklahoma State captured the team title with a playoff conquest of Georgia Tech. Howell was the 2001 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and in 2003 achieved a world ranking of 15th. In the first event of the 2023 LIV season, played in Mexico, Howell shot an 8-under 63 to defeat another former OSU Cowboy – Peter Uihlein – by four strokes.

Peter Uihlein

OSU, 2008-11

In 2010, Uihlein became the first Oklahoma State golfer since Scott Verplank in 1984 to win the U.S. Amateur. After having been a 2011 All-American and the Ben Hogan Award recipient, Uihlein turned pro. During LIV’s inaugural 2022 season, he had three top-five finishes. This season, he was the runner-up in Mexico and has recorded four other finishes of no worse than 11th.

Matthew Wolff

OSU, 2017-19

Wolff was a member of the great 2018 Oklahoma State team that included current PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland. On the 15th green at OSU’s Karsten Creek course, Wolff converted on the putt that clinched the national title for the Cowboys. In 2019, he was the NCAA individual champion. In advance of LIV Tulsa, Wolff is 14th in the season individual standings. He started the 2023 season well, finishing 10th in Mexico, 12th at Tucson, Arizona, and fifth at Orlando, Florida.