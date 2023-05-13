For LIV Tulsa, the Cedar Ridge Country Club course plays at par-70 and at a length of 7,213 yards.
For each round, there is a shotgun start (at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, except when otherwise indicated). Sunday’s groupings:
Hole 1: Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau.
Hole 1 (12:16 p.m.): Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson.
Hole 2: Eugenio Chacarra, Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka.
Hole 3: Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee.
Hole 4: Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Joaquin Niemann.
Hole 5: Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein.
Hole 7: Marc Leishman, Scott Vincent, David Puig.
Hole 8: Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson.
Hole 9: Paul Casey, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood.
Hole 10: Martin Kaymer, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia.
Hole 11: Graeme McDowell, Jediah Morgan, Charl Schwartzel.
Hole 12: Phil Mickelson, Sihwan Kim, James Piot.
Hole 13: Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz.
Hole 14: Patrick Reed, Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III.
Hole 16: Pat Perez. Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter.
Hole 17: Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester.