For LIV Tulsa, the Cedar Ridge Country Club course plays at par-70 and at a length of 7,213 yards.
For each round, there is a shotgun start (at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday). Saturday’s groupings:
Hole 1: Dustin Johnson, Brendan Steele, Branden Grace.
Hole 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith.
Hole 3: Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Richard Bland.
Hole 4: Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch.
Hole 5: Scott Vincent, Anirban Lahiri, Abraham Ancer.
Hole 7: David Puig, Bernd Wiesberger, Eugenio Chacarra.
Hole 8: Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz, Lee Westwood.
People are also reading…
Hole 9: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed.
Hole 10: James Piot, Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak.
Hole 11: Phi Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein.
Hole 12: Sihwan Kim, Carlos Ortiz, Charl Schwartzel.
Hole 13: Kevin Na, Jediah Morgan, Mito Pereira.
Hole 14: Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau.
Hole 16: Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter.
Hole 17: Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters.
Hole 18: Pat Perez, Matt Jones, Dean Burmester.