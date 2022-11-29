LIV Golf tournament expected in May at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge

It didn’t happen in May 2022 but does seem that in May 2023, Phil Mickelson again will play golf in Oklahoma.

Because of the LIV Golf-related controversy that led ultimately to his divorce from the PGA Tour, Mickelson was not in Tulsa in May — teeing it up at Southern Hills as the defending champion of the PGA Championship.

Instead, it is expected that Mickelson — now the most famous figure on the LIV roster — is destined for competition at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.

Cedar Ridge general manager Cleve Stubblefield says the club sent this statement to its members on Tuesday: “We have been contacted by LIV Golf as a possible tournament site for 2023. As of right now, nothing has been finalized with LIV. We are actively engaged in the process.”

When the LIV Golf League’s 2023 tournament schedule is announced on Monday, it is expected to include a May 12-14 event at Cedar Ridge.

The story began to roll on Tuesday morning, when former University of Tulsa golfer Sam Humphreys, now a co-host of the 73rd Hole Podcast, shared information he had received from an LIV source: that Cedar Ridge had been identified as a 2023 LIV tournament site.

“They reached out to us,” Stubblefield acknowledged to the Tulsa World. “They have six guys on the tour with Oklahoma ties — five (who played) at OSU and one at OU. They wanted to have an event in Oklahoma.”

Former OSU Cowboys on the LIV circuit are Matthew Wolff, Talor Gooch, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Chacarra and Peter Uihlein. Abraham Ancer is OU’s representative on the LIV roster.

During the inaugural LIV season in 2022, Uihlein finished fourth on the money list with a reported total of $7.3 million ($1.5 million resulted in team bonuses on the uniquely formatted tour).

LIV tournaments are three-day, 54-hole events instead of the four-day, 72-hole events that are common on the PGA Tour. The LIV dress code is much more relaxed. While there were eight LIV tournaments this year, there will be 14 in 2023.

Dustin Johnson, who in 2017-21 spent a combined total of more than 130 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player, pocketed the most LIV money at $13.6 million.

Mickelson was 32nd on the competition money list at about $1.6 million, but Forbes reported that his LIV guaranteed contract amounts to $138 million.

Golf Oklahoma reported that Howell was involved in LIV’s scouting of possible Oklahoma tournament locations, and the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Oak Tree National in Edmond and Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City also were considered.

“Nothing has been confirmed or signed or is official yet,” Howell told Golf Oklahoma. “The one thing I’ll say is that I think Oklahoma is a wonderful place. I’ve always felt the state of Oklahoma is a wonderful sports market, a wonderful golf market and that it makes a lot of sense for us to be there.”

Among former PGA Tour superstars who now have LIV contracts are Cameron Smith, who won the 2022 British Open; Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open; Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner; Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion; Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters winner; and Mickelson, whose history includes six major championships.

The most marketable of the players who left the PGA Tour reportedly received contracts of more than $100 million to join the LIV tour, which is funded by a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund reported to be worth more than $600 billion.

Those resources allow LIV to pay huge sums of guaranteed money to superstars, along with tournament purse money that far exceeds what has been typical on the PGA Tour.

Controversy has centered on Saudi Arabia’s track record on human rights. Critics consider LIV Golf to be a classic example of “sportswashing.” In the case of LIV Golf, the Saudis are accused of using golf in an attempt to change their government’s image.

The 53-year-old Cedar Ridge course was the site of the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Jan Stevenson, along with a number of prestigious amateur tournaments.

Stubblefield was the Tulsa Country Club general manager in 2001-03, when that club hosted an annual LPGA tour stop. When Stubblefield became the GM at Cedar Ridge, the LPGA tournament was conducted there for five more years.

For a LIV event, Stubblefield says, the par-71 Cedar Ridge course would play at slightly less than 7,500 yards.

“They like to have at one drivable par-4 – a risk-and-reward type hole,” Stubblefield said. “We have a couple of holes that would be perfect for that.”