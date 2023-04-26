• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition.
• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
Player profile
Sergio Garcia
• Age 43. Spain native. Turned pro in 1999.
• LIV Tour: In May 2022, Sergio Garcia made a bold statement to a PGA Tour rules official. “I can’t wait to leave this tour,” Garcia announced, and a few days later he did exactly that. It was reported that Garcia received $40 million for his switch to LIV Golf. Now the captain of the Fireballs GC foursome, Garcia in four events this season has one individual top-10 finish (a tie for ninth at Tucson, Arizona). In the 2023 individual standings in the 48-player league, Garcia currently is 23rd. His Fireballs GC group is ninth in the team standings.
• PGA Tour: The most recent of Garcia’s 11 PGA Tour victories occurred at the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship. In PGA Tour prize money, his career total is $54.4 million.
• Major championships: In 96 appearances, Garcia has 23 top-10 finishes and one victory (in the 2017 Masters). In 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, he shot 73-74 and missed the cut.