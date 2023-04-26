Player profile

Sergio Garcia

• LIV Tour: In May 2022, Sergio Garcia made a bold statement to a PGA Tour rules official. “I can’t wait to leave this tour,” Garcia announced, and a few days later he did exactly that. It was reported that Garcia received $40 million for his switch to LIV Golf. Now the captain of the Fireballs GC foursome, Garcia in four events this season has one individual top-10 finish (a tie for ninth at Tucson, Arizona). In the 2023 individual standings in the 48-player league, Garcia currently is 23rd. His Fireballs GC group is ninth in the team standings.