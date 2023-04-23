LIV Golf
* May 12-14, Cedar Country Club, Broken Arrow.
* 54 holes of professional individual and team competition.
* Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
* Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
Player profile:
Talor Gooch
* Age 31. Midwest City native. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State. Turned pro in 2014.
* LIV Tour: In individual play during the most recent event — the extremely well-attended LIV Adalelaide tournament in Australia — Gooch opened with a 62, followed with a 62 and had a 10-shot cushion through 36 holes. During the final round, as he lost four shots over a stretch of four holes, Gooch’s lead was a slim two strokes. He recovered to prevail by three shots for his first LIV victory and, overall, his third win in a nine-year professional career. On the team-competition side of the LIV tour, Gooch, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters are members of the RangeGoats GC team captained by Bubba Watson.
* PGA Tour: In November 2021, at the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia Gooch fired a Sunday 64 and recorded his only PGA Tour victory. His PGA Tour career earnings amount to $9.3 million.
* Major championships: In nine appearances, Gooch’s best finish with a tie for 14th in the 2022 Masters.