LIV Golf

Player profile:

Talor Gooch

* LIV Tour: In individual play during the most recent event — the extremely well-attended LIV Adalelaide tournament in Australia — Gooch opened with a 62, followed with a 62 and had a 10-shot cushion through 36 holes. During the final round, as he lost four shots over a stretch of four holes, Gooch’s lead was a slim two strokes. He recovered to prevail by three shots for his first LIV victory and, overall, his third win in a nine-year professional career. On the team-competition side of the LIV tour, Gooch, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters are members of the RangeGoats GC team captained by Bubba Watson.