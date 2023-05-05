Phil Mickelson
• Age 52. San Diego, California, native. Played collegiately at Arizona State. Turned pro in 1992.
• LIV Tour: One year after prevailing in the 2021 PGA Championship (and becoming the oldest winner of a major championship), Mickelson joined the LIV Tour and became the face of the new league. As he proved by tying Brooks Koepka for second place in last month’s Masters, a focused Mickelson still can compete at the highest level of golf. It was reported that he received more than $100 million in guaranteed money to make the LIV switch, but in seven 2022 events he had only one individual finish of better than 17th. This season, his best finish was 15th in Singapore.
• PGA Tour: Mickelson was a four-time winner in 1996, 2000 and 2005. He has career totals of 45 victories and $96.5 million in earnings.
• Major championships: Mickelson is the only LIV player — and one of only 17 overall in golf history — to have won in three of the four major championships. The sport’s most accomplished lefty prevailed three times in the Masters, twice in the PGA Championship and once in the British Open, but never won the U.S. Open. He does, however, hold the record for U.S. Open runner-up finishes with six.