Phil Mickelson

• LIV Tour: One year after prevailing in the 2021 PGA Championship (and becoming the oldest winner of a major championship), Mickelson joined the LIV Tour and became the face of the new league. As he proved by tying Brooks Koepka for second place in last month’s Masters, a focused Mickelson still can compete at the highest level of golf. It was reported that he received more than $100 million in guaranteed money to make the LIV switch, but in seven 2022 events he had only one individual finish of better than 17th. This season, his best finish was 15th in Singapore.