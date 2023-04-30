LIV Tour: It’s impossible to script a better scenario for a golf event played on Oklahoma soil. Former OSU Cowboy Talor Gooch prevailed over the weekend in Singapore and now has back-to-back LIV victories. When the LIV players tee it up in Broken Arrow, each of the top three players on the individual season list is a former Cowboy: Gooch has vaulted to No. 1, while Peter Uihlein is at No. 2 and Charles Howell III is third. During LIV’s inaugural 2022 season, Uihlein had three top-five finishes. This season, he was runner-up in Mexico and recorded four other finishes of no worse than 11th.