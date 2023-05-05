Patrick Reed
• Age 32. San Antonio native. Played collegiately at Augusta State. Turned pro in 2011.
• LIV Tour: Reed’s 4 Aces GC team was hot last year and through five events this year is at the top of the LIV team standings. Individually, Reed has three top-five finishes this season and currently is sixth on the individual leaderboard. In Australia, he shot 65-65 during the weekend and finished third. Combining team and individual prize money, Reed is at $4.6 million for the season.
• PGA Tour: Nicknamed “Captain America” for having performed well in Ryder Cup competition, Reed was a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour. He made nearly $38 million while recording 57 top-10 finishes.
• Major championships: Reed was the 2018 Masters champion. At Augusta National this year, the LIV tour was well represented near the top of the leaderboard. While Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka tied for second behind Jon Rahm, Reed finished in a tie for fourth. Reed was fourth in the 2018 U.S. Open and tied for second in the 2017 PGA Championship.