• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start — with all 48 players starting simultaneously — is scheduled for noon each day.

• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.

• Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.

Player profile

Mito Pereira

• Age 28. Chile native. Played collegiately at Texas Tech. Turned pro in 2015.

• LIV Tour: A 2023 addition to the LIV roster, Pereira currently is seventh in the season individual standings. He is a member of Torque GC, currently second in the team standings. Pereira finished sixth at Tucson, Arizona, and sixth at Orlando, Florida. He was seventh in last week’s LIV event in Singapore.

• PGA Tour: On the 72nd hole of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Pereira had a tragically bad swing that cost him a chance to win the tournament. He entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick. When Pereira arrived at the 18th tee box, he led by one stroke over Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. Pereira pushed his drive into a creek along the right side of the fairway, had to take a drop and wound up with a double bogey. Thomas would prevail over Zalatoris in a playoff.