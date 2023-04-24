Player profile

Dustin Johnson

• LIV Tour: Three weeks after scoring a pair of 73s and missing the cut in the Southern Hills-hosted 2022 PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour and switched to LIV Golf. There were reports that his guaranteed money from the start-up tour would be more than $100 million. Having been the world’s top-ranked player over a period of several years, Johnson performed beautifully during LIV’s inaugural season. He was crowned the individual champion and on the team side, his 4Aces GC foursome was the champion. This year, 4Aces GC – captained by Johnson and including former OSU Cowboy Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez – has a commanding lead in the team standings. Individually, Johnson in 2023 has two top-10 finishes and currently is 11th in the standings.