Charles Howell III

• LIV Tour: A catalyst in the LIV movement to play a tournament in Oklahoma, Howell joined the start-up league in July 2022. There is less travel on the LIV tour and he is able to more frequently watch his son play. “At this age and this part of my life, it’s perfect,” Howell said of the more relaxed LIV schedule. He began the 2023 season in the best possible way, prevailing by four shots over another former OSU Cowboy — Peter Uihlein — in the Feb. 24-26 tournament played in Mexico. In advance of this weekend’s event in Singapore, the LIV individual season leaderboard was topped by three former Cowboys: Uihlein, Howell and Talor Gooch (who won last week in Australia).