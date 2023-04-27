Charles Howell III
• Age 43. Augusta, Georgia, native. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State. Turned pro in 2000.
• LIV Tour: A catalyst in the LIV movement to play a tournament in Oklahoma, Howell joined the start-up league in July 2022. There is less travel on the LIV tour and he is able to more frequently watch his son play. “At this age and this part of my life, it’s perfect,” Howell said of the more relaxed LIV schedule. He began the 2023 season in the best possible way, prevailing by four shots over another former OSU Cowboy — Peter Uihlein — in the Feb. 24-26 tournament played in Mexico. In advance of this weekend’s event in Singapore, the LIV individual season leaderboard was topped by three former Cowboys: Uihlein, Howell and Talor Gooch (who won last week in Australia).
• PGA Tour: Howell recorded his first victory in the 2002 Michelob Championship. He didn’t win again until the 2007 Nissan Open (when he beat Phil Mickelson in a playoff) and didn’t win again after that until the 2018 RSM Classic. Howell made $42 million during his run on the PGA Tour.
• Major championships: In 50 appearances, Howell’s best finish with a tie for 10th in the 2003 PGA Championship.