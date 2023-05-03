• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start — with all 48 players starting simultaneously — is scheduled for noon each day.

• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.

• Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.

Player profile

Cameron Smith

• Age 29. Australia native. Turned pro in 2013.

• LIV Tour: Smith travels to Broken Arrow with the momentum of having finished seventh in Singapore and fourth in Australia. He currently is ninth in the LIV season individual standings. The Smith-captained Ripper GC is eighth in the team standings. In his second event after joining the LIV tour last year, Smith prevailed in Chicago.

• PGA Tour: With career earnings of $27 million, Smith was a six-time winner while on the PGA Tour. He had a remarkable 2022 with victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the British Open (during which he edged Cameron Young by one stroke and Rory McIlroy by two).

• Major championships: In 26 appearances, Smith scored a win in the 2022 British Open and has four top-10 finishes in the Masters.