• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start — with all 48 players starting simultaneously — is scheduled for noon each day.

• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.

• Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.

Player profile

Bubba Watson

• Age 44. Bagdad, Florida, native. Played collegiately at Georgia. Turned pro in 2002.

• LIV Tour: As a two-time Masters champion, Watson was a big-time addition to the LIV roster in 2022. The lefty was unable to play during the inaugural season because of a knee surgery. Now healthy and the captain of Range Goats GC, Watson over the weekend was tied for 23rd individually at Singapore. Watson, Talor Gooch and the Range Goats shared $3 million for having been the team champions.

• PGA Tour: There were 12 victories overall and $45.6 million in earnings. During a span of 17 months in 2014-15, Watson won four times.

• Major championships: Watson was the Masters champion in 2012 and 2014. In 2010, he was the PGA Championship runner-up. In that PGA, Watson was defeated by Martin Kaymer in a playoff. Kaymer also is on the LIV tour today and is the captain of the Cleeks GC team.