• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start – with all 48 players starting simultaneously – is scheduled for noon each day.
• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
• Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.
Player profile
Bryson DeChambeau
• Age 29. Modesto, California, native. Played collegiately at SMU. Turned pro in 2016.
• LIV Tour: He was the 2020 U.S. Open champion, but DeChambeau still is in pursuit of his first LIV victory. During the 2022 season, he led LIV in driving distance with a 327.1-yard average, but he recorded no individual tournament finish of better than 10th. Through the first five events of the 2023 season, DeChambeau has not finished better than 16th. In advance of the LIV event at Broken Arrow, DeChambeau is 38th on the individual season leaderboard. He captains the Crushers GC team. Having prevailed in the 2023 opener in Mexico, Crushers GC currently is fifth in the team standings.
• PGA Tour: The most recent of DeChambeau’s eight wins was recorded at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau’s PGA Tour earnings amount to $26.5 million.
• Major championships: In 2020, DeChambeau won the U.S. Open and finished in a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship. DeChambeau played practice rounds at Southern Hills but withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship as he continued to recover from left-wrist surgery.