Bryson DeChambeau

• LIV Tour: He was the 2020 U.S. Open champion, but DeChambeau still is in pursuit of his first LIV victory. During the 2022 season, he led LIV in driving distance with a 327.1-yard average, but he recorded no individual tournament finish of better than 10th. Through the first five events of the 2023 season, DeChambeau has not finished better than 16th. In advance of the LIV event at Broken Arrow, DeChambeau is 38th on the individual season leaderboard. He captains the Crushers GC team. Having prevailed in the 2023 opener in Mexico, Crushers GC currently is fifth in the team standings.