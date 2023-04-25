• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition.
• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
Player profile
Abraham Ancer
• Age 32. McAllen, Texas, native. Played collegiately at OU. Turned pro in 2013.
• LIV Tour: One month after finishing in a tie for ninth at the Southern Hills-hosted 2022 PGA Championship, Abraham Ancer switched to LIV Golf. On the team side of LIV competition, Ancer is a member of the currently fifth-place Fireballs GC foursome captained by Sergio Garcia. In four of his six tournaments during the 2022 LIV season, Ancer finished no worse than 11th individually. In March, Fireballs GC members shared $3 million for having been the team winner in Tucson, Arizona.
• PGA Tour: In 2015-22, Ancer recorded one win (in the 2021 FedEx St. Jude Invitational). There were with 25 top-10 finishes. His earnings amounted to $15.1 million.
• Major championships: In 15 appearances, Ancer’s best finishes were a tie for eighth in the 2021 PGA Championship and a tie for ninth in the 2022 PGA in Tulsa.