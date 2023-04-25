Player profile

Abraham Ancer

• LIV Tour: One month after finishing in a tie for ninth at the Southern Hills-hosted 2022 PGA Championship, Abraham Ancer switched to LIV Golf. On the team side of LIV competition, Ancer is a member of the currently fifth-place Fireballs GC foursome captained by Sergio Garcia. In four of his six tournaments during the 2022 LIV season, Ancer finished no worse than 11th individually. In March, Fireballs GC members shared $3 million for having been the team winner in Tucson, Arizona.