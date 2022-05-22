 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship in playoff

With birdies on two playoff holes, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday night.

Thomas, a 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, won his second major by edging Will Zalatoris by one stroke on a three-hole aggregative playoff. The pair was tied at 5-under through 72 holes.

It was the first playoff at a major since the 2017 Masters, ending a record streak of 19 consecutive majors without a playoff.

Mito Pereira had a one-stroke lead heading into the final hole but hit into the water and wound up with a double bogey to finish 4-under.

For the first time in a major played at Southern Hills, four different players had a share of the lead in the final round: Thomas, Pereira, Zalatoris and Cameron Young.

Zalatoris became the first 36-hole leader in a Southern Hills major who did not go on to win.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

