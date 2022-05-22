Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship in playoff

With birdies on two playoff holes, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday night.

Thomas, a 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, won his second major by edging Will Zalatoris by one stroke on a three-hole aggregative playoff. The pair was tied at 5-under through 72 holes.

It was the first playoff at a major since the 2017 Masters, ending a record streak of 19 consecutive majors without a playoff.

Mito Pereira had a one-stroke lead heading into the final hole but hit into the water and wound up with a double bogey to finish 4-under.

For the first time in a major played at Southern Hills, four different players had a share of the lead in the final round: Thomas, Pereira, Zalatoris and Cameron Young.

Zalatoris became the first 36-hole leader in a Southern Hills major who did not go on to win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.