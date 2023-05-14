BROKEN ARROW — Dustin Johnson birdied the first sudden-death playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament on Sunday evening at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Johnson prevailed in a three-way playoff on No. 18 with Branden Grace and Cameron Smith. Twenty minutes earlier, Johnson birdied the same hole to force the playoff.

Johnson fired a 67 after a pair of 63s gave him a two-shot lead over Grace going into the third and final round. Grace shot a 65 and Smith fired a 61 after starting the day six shots behind Johnson.

There was a 1-hour, 43-minute weather delay near the midway point of the round.

