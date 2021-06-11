Jenks resident Jenni Roller of Regent Prep wins OGA Girls Junior Amateur

Jenks resident Jenni Roller birdied the final four holes and defeated Olivia Coit of Edmond 3 and 2 in the Oklahoma Golf Association Girls Junior Amateur Championship final Thursday at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond.

In the morning semifinals, Roller defeated stroke-play winner Maddie Kamas of Kingfisher 3 and 2 while Coit beat Raychel Nelke of Pocola 3 and 2.

Roller recently completed her junior season at Regent Prep and won the Class 2A individual title.

Drew Goodman of Norman won the Boys Junior Amateur 16-18 division with a 3 and 1 victory over Bryant Polhill of Edmond in the final. Stillwater's Grant Gudgel of Stillwater won the boys 14-15 division with a 4 and 2 victory over Choctaw's Preston Albee.

Roller's brother, J.P., now at Texas Tech, defeated Goodman to win the 2020 boys title. The Rollers are the first brother-sister combination to win OGA Junior titles.

