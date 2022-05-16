Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus continues to be amazed by Tiger Woods’ desire to be the best.

All eyes will be on Woods this week as he tries to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The 46-year-old Woods has captured 15 major championships, which only trails Nicklaus’ 18 victories.

“Tiger amazes me. He’s an amazing athlete and an amazing young man with great desire,” Nicklaus said to the Tulsa World in a phone interview last week.

It’s unfair to ask someone to put themselves in someone else’s shoes. But if there’s anyone close to understanding Woods’ success — and perhaps inner drive — why not ask arguably the greatest golfer in history?

Nicklaus was also 46 when he won his final major championship, the 1986 Masters.

Nicklaus, now 82, was asked if he had gotten a “second wind” when he reached his 40s in an effort to prove he was as good as his younger self.

“I wasn’t really driven in my 40s. I won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship when I was 40 and I pretty much stopped playing after that or stopped working at it,” Nicklaus said. “My kids were growing up. They were playing high school sports and I was more interested in my kids and what they were doing than what I was doing.

“I only had three wins after that. I won the Colonial in ’82, the Memorial in ’84 and the Masters in ’86. Those are the only wins I had mostly because I didn’t have that second wind. I’d had 20 years of working pretty hard and I enjoyed playing a little bit. I didn’t really work out. I caught lightning in a bottle in ’86.”

Nicklaus pointed out the recent years that Woods has been absent from the course.

“I never missed the years that he’s missed,” Nicklaus said. “So his desire may be a little greater than mine was when he’s in his 40s. Because he knows that his time is coming to an end. And I never really worried about my time coming to an end because I was playing every year. So his sense of urgency I think would be greater than mine was.”

Nicklaus sees some parallels to family life with Woods, who has two kids, daughter Sam and son Charlie.

Woods missed all of 2021’s majors following a single-vehicle accident early in the year.

“I was amazed that Tiger came back and played at the Masters. He played reasonably well. I know he sort of wore out at the end of the week, but I think that’s understandable,” Nicklaus said. “We’ll see what happens at Southern Hills and I guess is we’ll probably see what happens at St. Andrews. I think, of the next three majors, he would be most dangerous at St. Andrews.”

The last major played at Southern Hills — the 2007 PGA Championship — was conquered by Woods.

Fifteen years later, Woods is dealing with a right-leg injury suffered following last year’s car accident. He walked the course at Augusta National last month and now will be challenged by the nearly 7,600 yards at Southern Hills.

“Augusta is a pretty hilly golf course and Southern Hills is hilly but not as hilly as Augusta,” Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus has vivid memories of Southern Hills Country Club.

Nicklaus’ first visit to Southern Hills came in 1953 when he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur. He was among three 13-year-olds who advanced to the fourth round.

The young golfer learned an important lesson on his first day. Nicklaus arrived at the tee about 30 seconds before his 7 a.m. tee time. Joe Dey, former USGA executive director, told him, “Young man, 30 seconds later, and you would be walking to the second hole 1 down.”

He wouldn’t be late for a starting time from that point.

“And then I came back as an 18-year-old amateur and I played in 1958 (at the U.S. Open). I made the cut. That was when Tommy Bolt won it,” Nicklaus said. “That’s where I first saw Gary Player.”

In 1970, all eyes were on Nicklaus, Player and Arnold Palmer, who were the generation’s giants of golf. Nicklaus, who was tied for the lead with Johnny Miller after the opening round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, said, “I played all right, I guess I finished sixth or something.

“The 1977 Open was played there and I was tenth. I played in the 1982 PGA Championship and I finished 16th. I came back in 1994 and I missed the cut.

“That’s my times in Southern Hills. I played Southern Hills decently. I didn’t play well enough to win, but I played it decently.”

Nicklaus mentioned that his son Gary qualified for the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills.

“I just left him a little while ago,” Nicklaus said. “He has fond memories of Southern Hills.”

Nicklaus, who does extensive work with Owasso-based Folds of Honor, was asked how much golf he’s played this year.

“I haven’t played this year,” he said. “I played twice last year. I’d say a couple of nine-holes, I’ve played a couple of those Legends of Golf scramble things at senior tournaments. I haven’t really played. I don’t play anymore.

“I don’t play very well and when you lose your ability to be able to play, you sort of lose your interest in going out there and just beating it around and trying to break 100.”

