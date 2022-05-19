Inside the ropes with Tiger, Rory and Spieth on Day 1

A few minutes before 8:11 a.m. Thursday, three of the most recognizable faces in the world of golf arrive at the 10th tee box, one after another, and a buzz begins to grow around Southern Hills Country Club.

It’s early on the first day of tournament play at the 2022 PGA Championship. But already, the seats in the surrounding grandstand are filled and the fairway galleries below run several rows deep.

The noise begins when 2015 PGA runner-up Jordan Spieth steps to the tee. It jumps a few more decibels for two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy. But the crowd’s raucous crescendo, naturally, only comes when Tiger Woods does, fairway wood in hand, eyes locked on the 441-yard, par-4 in front of him.

Soon, three balls sit in the fairway and the most popular trio at Southern Hills on Thursday is off on the 7,556-yard course, the masses on hand trailing behind them.

The featured group of featured groups went on to produce three very different opening rounds on Day 1.

McIlroy’s 5-under, 65 sends the four-time major winner into Friday atop the tournament leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Americans Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris at 4-under. Spieth, who followed a 2-over start with an even-par second nine, sits in a tie for 61st place. Woods, who winced often and carded seven bogies, enters Day 2 4-over, tied for 102nd.

Fifty-four holes lie ahead this week at Southern Hills. But for 18 on Thursday, the trio with 22 majors victories between them held an onlooking crowd that grew to upwards of 10,000 onlookers with rapt attention.

Before Friday’s Round 2, take a trip inside the ropes of Thursday’s opening round with McIlroy, Woods and Spieth:

No. 10: Promising start

Descending from the elevated tee box, Woods walks the 10th fairway roughly 20 yards behind McIlroy and Spieth.

Moments earlier, the club in his right hand helped stripe a drive down the right side of the 10th fairway. Now, Woods is using it to support his own weight, favoring an ailing right leg he’ll later say was “not feeling as good as I would like it to be.”

As he strides toward his Bridgestone ball, Woods needs some space.

“Back off a bit,” he tells the television camera operator tailing him from the rough.

The crowd roars when Woods lands his approach shot a few feet past the pin, closer than either of his two playing partners for the day. He watches Spieth, putting on the same line, leave his third shot short of the hole. When it’s Woods’ turn, he makes sure not to repeat the mistake.

A Tiger birdie on Hole No. 1. The crowd roars again.

No. 11: "The car's fault"

Woods, McIlroy and Spieth each par the 173-yard, par-3 11th. While they finish out, Brian Baker stands greenside and marvels at the size of the crowd enveloping the space around him.

“It’s amazing how many people show up now,” Baker says, peering over at Woods. “He’s the one who created it all.”

Baker, a 40-year old from Hobart, came to know Woods — like so many others — as the rising megastar on his television in the late-1990s. Thursday morning, he’s watching Woods in the flesh for the first time, his son, Jacob, there with him.

When Woods misses his birdie putt, Jacob blames a honking horn from the nearby road.

“That’s the car’s fault,” he says.

No. 12: Par for Woods

On the tee box of the 461-yard 12th hole, McIlroy and Spieth pull drivers from their bags. Woods reaches for a low iron.

“I was playing to my spots,” Woods said after the round. “And those guys obviously have a different game plan. It's just different.”

Wood’s game plan leaves him 40 or 50 yards behind the pair when they all reach the fairway. On the green, Spieth sinks a 9-footer for birdie. McIlroy follows with the first of four straight birdies.

Woods settles for a par. The group heads to the 13th hole level at 1-under.

No. 13: Par for Woods, Spieth; birdie for McIlory

Woods’ limp is more pronounced now. This time he’s using a different club to support his weight after sending his tee shot far left.

From the rough, he lays up. Woods’ second shot is accompanied by a single voice in the gallery.

“That’s butter,” the spectator shouts. “Put that on a roll.”

All three players find the bunkers around the green. Woods and Spieth save par. McIlroy birdies again.

No. 14: Woods 2-under through 5

McIlroy lands a 6-iron approach shot 26 feet, 4 inches from the pin and sinks the putt to notch the third of his seven birdies on the day.

Spieth misses left on his 13-foot birdie putt. Woods holes his from the same distance and sits 2-under through five holes.

No. 15: Fan back following Tiger

Woods’ tee shot goes right. Over on the left, Robert Drlicka wears a wicker sun hat adorned with an orange, foam tiger on top.

Drlicka’s schtick dates back to the mid-1980s and Greg Norman. Before the foam tiger, the man from Austin, Texas, wore a white shark on his head. Eventually, Drlicka swapped the big fish for a jungle cat and began following Woods around the PGA Tour.

After a break of several years, Drlicka is back in the tiger hat and back trailing Woods to various PGA Tour stops. Fans routinely stop him for photographs. Woods’ story, Drlicka says, is what drew him back in.

“Tiger is out there patching himself together in front of all of us,” he says. “He’s teaching us something about dreams.”

Speith and Woods record their first bogeys on the 15th green. McIlroy pencils in a birdie for a fourth straight hole.

No. 16: Spieth falling

Spieth draws “ohs” and “ahs” from the gallery with a soft flop shot out of a greenside bunker. But he misses the par putt en route to his second-straight bogey, falling to 1-over.

No. 17: Missed opportunity for Woods

Woods again goes for the driving iron and pumps a low, stinger down the fairway. It’s a shot he spent several minutes honing on the practice range Thursday morning.

When his birdie putt misses on the short par-4, Woods hunches and leans over his putter.

No. 18: Worth the wait?

The crowd following the group is getting larger. Spectators have been waiting for them along the 18th hole.

Woods yanks his approach shot and the gallery lets out a collective gasp when his par putt rolls past the hole. Spieth closes the first nine with a bogey, too.

One spectator says they waited two hours for the group to pass through.

Worth the wait?

“Oh yeah,” she says.

McIlroy leads the event at 4-under. Woods sits even par. Spieth is 2-over.

No. 1: Getting tougher

The trio makes the turn around 11 a.m. The crowd is swelling. The wind is swirling. The course conditions are getting tougher.

Woods' drive lands behind a tree and he labors over the second shot before laying up. Three shots later, he putts in the second of three consecutive bogies.

No. 2: Walking hurts

Woods clubs a tee shot and then visits a tee box-side porta potty.

On his way down the fairway, spectators shout in Woods' direction; things like "Let's go Tiger" and "We love you, Tiger". They also wonder about his health.

After the round, he acknowledges his right leg has been bothering him.

"Well, I just can't load it," Woods says. "Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. And walking hurts. And twisting hurts."

On the green, Woods three-putts. He's beginning to fade. McIlroy drops to 5-under with another birdie — his favorite of the day. He's just getting started.

No. 3: Crowd goes wild

As the gallery whispers over Woods' third bogey in a row, he fires an approach onto the green and regains their attention.

While he stands over a tap-in birdie putt, spectators watch with phones drawn, waiting in anticipation. They go wild when he finally sinks it.

No. 4: Another bogey

As Woods strikes his second shot, a spectator offers comment.

"Didn't sound like he got all of that," the fan says.

Woods didn't. His approach falls short of the green and rolls into a nearby bunker. He winces as he steps into the sand and finishes with his fourth bogey in five holes.

No. 5: McIlroy surging

The spectators' attention Woods enjoyed at the start has shifted over to McIlroy, and the 33-year-old rewards them, escaping a greenside bunker to drill an 11-foot putt and go 6-under.

No. 6: Spieth struggling

Spieth three-putts and celebrates going 3-over by tossing his ball into the nearby water hazard.

"He must have something else on his mind," a gallery onlooker jokes.

No. 7: Boomer, Sooner

Woods' tee shot goes right. McIlroy's heads left. In the gallery, a man wears a red shirt with white writing. It reads: "Make Tiger Great Again."

Spieth recovers from the three-putt with a birdie. After he plants his second shot on the green, a spectator tells him "he's not bad for a Texan."

When Spieth sinks the birdie putt, he's met with a series of "Boomer, Sooner" chants.

No. 8: Woods now 3-over

Woods' want his shot to bite out of the bunker. It doesn't.

He three-putts for a second time on the day and drops to 3-over.

No. 9: Another bogey

Woods isn't even done with his swing before his right hand leaves the club and reaches for his right leg. Later on the final hole, it takes him two tries to escape the thick, greenside rough. He closes with another bogey.

McIlroy's tee shot isn't much better.

"Sit ... sit ... fore left," he shouts as his ball veers for the gallery.

McIlroy bounces back. When he holes a 19-footer for birdie to finish, McIlroy turns to the crowd, raises his putter into the air and walks off the green as the Day 1 event leader.

