Inside the Ropes: Tiger Woods shoots 1-under, makes cut; McIlroy falls from top on Day 2 at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods grimaced on tee boxes. He winced climbing in and out of bunkers. He limped, at times, coming up and down the greens of Southern Hills Country Club.

And, navigating hilly fairways and sloping greens on an interminably ailing right leg, the 46-year-old Woods fought Friday afternoon, carding a 1-under, 69 to make the cut and secure a place in the weekend field at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Minutes after stepping off the 18th green with his fifth par of the back nine, Woods was asked why exactly — in this pain, at this age, with 15 major championships to his name — he still feels compelled to go through it all just to scrape by under a 4-over cut line, like he did Friday?

“You guys all know I’m not going to be playing a lot of tournaments going forward. They’re going to be the biggest tournaments,” Woods said. “I want to be able to play the major championships. I’ve always loved playing them.

“Coming back here to a place that I’ve had success on, to play against the best players in the world, that’s what we all want to be able to do. Fortunately enough, I’m able to somehow do it.”

For two more days Saturday and Sunday, he’ll do it in Tulsa.

Woods overcame an 11th hole double-bogey with a birdie on No. 16 and a pair of pars on the final two holes to extend his stay at Southern Hills. He enters Saturday’s third-round at 3-over for the event, level with 10 others for a share of 53rd place in the remaining field of 79.

Woods tees off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, paired with Shaun Norris (3-over) of South Africa.

“I’ve won tournaments — not major championships — but I’ve won tournaments on the cut number,” he said. “There’s a reason why you fight hard and you’re able to give yourself a chance on the weekend.”

In the same group, Day 1 leader Rory McIlroy failed to maintain his pace after firing an opening round 5-under, 65.

The pressure was on the two-time PGA Champion after Justin Thomas turned in his second straight 3-under, 67 and claimed the clubhouse lead at 6-under around lunchtime. McIlory responded in the afternoon with bogies on second and seventh holes before a 1-under back-nine, finishing 1-over for the day and 4-under for the event through two round, tied with Abraham Ancer in fifth.

The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland has held a place inside the top-five through 36 holes in each of his previous four major victories, but comes into Saturday trailing 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris (-9), Mito Pereira (-8), Thomas and Bubba Watson (-5) atop the leaderboard.

“I wouldn’t say it was nerves,” said McIlroy following the round. “It was maybe just — you’re not going to go out and shoot 65 every day. Maybe it was a case I wasn’t maybe quite as committed or aggressive as I was yesterday.”

McIlroy and Ancer are set to tee off together at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jordan Spieth — the third prong in Southern Hills’ most-followed trio over the first two rounds — birdied No. 15 and No. 17 before an 18th hole bogey capped off his 1-under 69 on Day 2. The 28-year old Texan begins Round 3 Saturday at 1-over for the tournament and tees off with Denny McCarthy (+1) at 10:40 p.m.

Woods, who exited Thursday’s opening round in noticeable pain, exchanged jokes with McIlroy on the first tee box Friday minutes before the group’s 1:36 p.m. tee time.

Woods sat even for the day and his green, floral shirt was drenched with sweat by the time he charged the overflowing crowd of spectators with a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. On the eighth, his lengthy par putt from the fringe hung over the cup but refused to fall and Woods closed the front-nine even-par, still toying with the cut line at 4-over.

Woods walked gingerly and his condition seemed to worsen at the turn. He sat at 5-over for the event after notching a double-bogey on the par-3 11th.

“I just hit a terrible 8-iron in there and hit it left and was in a hazard and hit a decent shot into a bad spot,” he said. “Hit a good bunker shot and just missed the putt. Next thing you know, it equates to five.”

Woods knocked down an 8-foot birdie on the 13th hole to return to 4-over and wore a more pronounced walk when he reached the 16th. He flew the green there, but recovered for his third birdie of the back nine and kept his place in the field with par putts on No. 17 and No. 18.

All worth it, Woods said, for another two days at a major championship. Still in the field, he hopes to replicate something like the round of 7-under Watson turned Friday.

“I’ve had a great PT staff that have put Humpty-Dumpty back together,” Woods said. “We’ll go out there tomorrow and hopefully tomorrow I can do something like Bubba did today.”

