Inside the ropes: Career-grinder Shaun Norris tees off with Tiger; Woods withdraws career-worst showing in Round 3

The first time Shaun Norris was paired with Tiger Woods in the third round of a major championship, he struggled to sleep the night before.

That was at Carnoustie Golf Links in the 2018 Open Championship, the last time the 40-year-old from South Africa made the cut at a major. Norris shot 2-under that July morning in Scotland; Woods turned in a 5-under 66 en route to a sixth-place finish at the tournament.

From his 18 holes alongside the 15-time major winner in 2018, Norris said he picked up a few lessons — how to approach a golf course, how to handle a major, that you don’t have to be perfect — and a crucial realization: that Woods is, in fact, human.

“I learned a hell of a lot from him to take into my own game, and I think since then I've grown a lot as well,” Norris said.

Nearly four years later Saturday morning, Norris and Woods were again partnered in the third round of a major, this time at Southern Hills Country Club on Day 3 of the 2022 PGA Championship.

"It was a lot easier this time to handle it," Norris said.

Norris teed off with the four-time PGA winner at 8:58 a.m. and walked side-by-side while Woods faded to the bottom of the 79-man field with a 9-over, 79 in his worst single-round performance across 81 career PGA Championship starts.

Woods hobbled on his surgically repaired right leg for a third straight day and shot 9-over between holes No. 6 and No. 13, tumbling into a share of last place at 12-over for the event. Later in the day, the 46-year-old Woods withdrew from the event, sparing his body the final 18 holes of the tournament.

"I'm sore," Woods said following the round. "I know that is for a fact."

Like Woods, Norris struggled playing through the morning mist and northerly winds, turning in a 4-over 74 to drop to 7-over on the week at Southern Hills. But first, some background on the career-grinder from Pretoria, South Africa.

After turning pro in 2002, Norris waited nearly six years to secure his first career tour victory in 2008.

Since then, he's collected nine more worldwide while bouncing around the Sunshine, Asian, Japan and European tours, and missed cuts each of the three major championships he has qualified for — two PGA Championships and the 2020 U.S. Open — after the visit to Carnoustie.

On Friday, with help from a 17th-hole birdie, Norris clinched his place in the weekend field of a major for the first time since 2018 and secured another tee time with Woods. This time, Norris slept just fine Friday night.

"I've luckily had the experience of playing with him before," he said.

Nearly five hours before 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris teed off Saturday, the galleries along the front nine were packed to follow what proved to be Woods' final 18 holes in Tulsa this week.

The onlookers groaned after Woods followed Norris into the water off the tee on No. 2. Norris penciled in a double-bogey. Woods recorded a bogey and struggled down the second hole's sloping green after tapping in.

On the fourth, the Tiger-sized crowd gave Norris a Tiger-sized roar when he sank a long birdie putt from the back of the green.

By the time a spectator shouted "We love you, Tiger" in Woods' direction on the fifth fairway, he was already limping. Another member of the crowd followed with a chant of their own: "You're great, too, Shaun Norris".

Walking the course with the former World No. 1, Norris had flashbacks to Scotland in 2018.

"There's so many people out there," Norris said. "But they are all rooting for Tiger (and) for me. And then it's such a pleasure to actually be able to go through that and experience that type of round.”

At No. 6, with Si-Woo Kim and Adam Hadwin putting on the green of the par 3, the tee box offered Norris and Woods a break for conversation and a couple of jokes. With a moment to rest, Norris reached into a pocket of his golf bag and lit a cigarette.

“(We talked about) our kids," Norris said. "How Charlie (Woods) is doing. What’s he been up to? And (with Charlie) becoming a teenager, I said to him, ‘My son is only 3½ years old, so I'll experience the same thing in a couple years' time.’”

Woods plummeted to 7-over for the tournament with his triple-bogey on the 6th and made the turn at 6-over for the day before recording bogeys on the first four holes of the back nine.

"I didn't do anything right," said Woods, who settled at 12-over with a birdie on the 15th. "I didn't hit many good shots. Consequently I ended up with a pretty high score."

Despite Woods' back-nine plunge, Norris — like Rory McIlroy on Friday — left the 18th green in awe of Woods' will to fight.

“The determination that the guy has, I mean, it's phenomenal," he said. "You can see he was battling just today to get the ball out of the hole from time to time, even to bend out to put the ball on the tee.

"But pushing through it and getting all the focus on at the right times and on the shots is phenomenal.”

That Norris got another opportunity to play alongside Woods in a major championship wasn't lost on him, either.

Woods emphasized Friday afternoon his plans to limit himself to playing the biggest tournaments ahead while managing an aging and ailing body. Saturday's back-nine and Woods' subsequent withdrawal only emphasized his fleeting presence on the tour.

So over 18 holes Saturday, on a chilly morning at Southern Hills, an ocean away and four years removed from Carnoustie, Norris savored every moment.

"I can't be more pleased and happy about it," he said. "It's a guy that I've always looked up to. He's been an idol. So for me, it was a great pleasure to actually experience that."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.