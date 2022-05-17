'Ignorance is bliss': Rory McIlroy learning as he goes this week in introduction to Southern Hills

Playing the course at Southern Hills Country Club for the first time in this week's 2022 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy is learning as he goes.

In his practice rounds on the 7,556-yard course in Tulsa, the two-time PGA winner is figuring out Southern Hills’ long, narrow fairways. He’s learning its slopey, unfamiliar greens. And he's working on how to chip through the thick greenside rough.

Among the other elements McIlroy is preparing to contend with in his chase of a fifth-career major title: Tulsa's winds.

“We're going to have nearly four different winds for four days,” McIlroy said Tuesday morning. “Stuff like that (is what I’m figuring out). You're not going to be able to play the golf course in every single wind direction, so you're just going to have to sometimes adapt on the fly.”

Indeed, wind conditions are likely to factor in this week at Southern Hills. Welcome, Rory, to springtime in Oklahoma.

McIlroy is one in a collection of championship contenders set to attack the 104th PGA Championship with little or no experience on the course restored by architect Gil Hanse in 2019.

Betting favorites Scottie Scheffler and John Rahm have played Southern Hills only sparingly; Scheffler in college with the Texas Longhorns before the redesign, Rahm in a pair of practice rounds last week. Justin Thomas got his introduction a week ago, too, stopping off in Tulsa before the AT&T Byron Nelson northeast of Dallas. Patrick Cantlay hasn’t been back since the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

Hideki Matsuyama?

“All I knew about Southern Hills was that Tiger won here in 2007,” the 2021 Masters champion said.

McIlroy waited until Monday to take his first steps at Southern Hills. The former World No. 1 came away from the initial practice session impressed with the 86-year-old club’s updated track.

“I didn't know what this place was like before Gil got his hands on it, but I think he's done a wonderful job with it,” McIlroy said. “Love the green complexes. I love that he gives you options off the tee … I really enjoyed playing it yesterday and I think it's going to be a wonderful test this week.”

Without experience at Southern Hills, McIlroy said his PGA preparation came primarily from online course breakdowns and overhead drone footage.

He started last week with Hanse’s video guide to Southern Hills, seeking to understand the “sort of philosophy” behind the recent course restoration. Golf Digest had a few breakdowns McIlroy found helpful. He gleaned what he could from limited footage of the 2021 Senior PGA Championship on the same site.

Maybe the most valuable insight, McIlroy said, came from a player who finished tied for 34th when the senior event came to Tulsa last spring.

“I was actually hitting balls beside Tom Gillis at the Bear's Club (in Jupiter, Florida) over the weekend and he played the Senior PGA here last year,” McIlroy said. “So he gave me a couple little things to look out for or maybe a couple of greens to spend extra time on, stuff like that.”

Since arriving to Southern Hills, McIlroy has noticed a few things. For instance, the fairways are wider than he calculated at home. It's hard to putt around the greens, too.

"I loved the way they've cut the runoffs," he said. "... they're trying to get wedges in guys' hands, which I really like."

Now in Tulsa, McIlroy can kick his Southern Hills preparation into overdrive. In the next few days, he'll download every nugget and detail he can before play begins.

But McIlroy also acknowledged that he can't figure every intricacy — every hill, bunker or tricky lie — in a week. He's perfectly comfortable with that, too.

“I've won a couple of major championships where I've played nine holes on Tuesday, nine holes on Wednesday and sort of teed it up and played really well," he said. "Sometimes not knowing where the trouble is ... ignorance is bliss in some ways."

