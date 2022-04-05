If Tiger Woods holds up physically at the Masters, does he play in Tulsa?

During the Tiger Woods news conference on Tuesday in Augusta, Georgia, his responses to the second and eighth questions surely resonated with everyone associated with the Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship.

Before Tulsa hosts its eighth professional major championship, the Masters will be played this week at Augusta National.

A five-time Masters champion who sustained catastrophic right-leg injuries in a February 2021 car accident near Los Angeles, the 46-year-old Woods is attempting what would be an unbelievable comeback from those injuries.

Until a few weeks ago, it seemed impossible that Woods would be healthy enough to even consider involvement at the Masters — or a trip to Tulsa for the May 19-22 PGA Championship.

Depending on how Woods plays at the Masters this week, and depending on the post-tournament condition of his damaged right leg and his surgically patched-together back, his next mission may be preparation for the PGA Championship.

During the Woods news conference, this was the second question: “When will you decide whether you can play (in the Masters) and what determines that?”

Woods: “Well, as of right now, I feel like I am going to play. As of right now. I'm going to play nine more holes (on Wednesday). My recovery (from practice rounds) has been good. I've been very excited about how I've recovered each and every day, and that's been the challenge.”

The eighth question: “You've said countless times throughout your career that you don't enter a golf tournament unless you think you can win it. So the question is simple: Do you think you can win the Masters this week?”

Woods: “I do.”

This was not asked during Woods’ brief media session, but it would have been a naturally perfect follow-up question: Does Tiger’s current motivation center on the Masters — or on the four 2022 majors?

If he holds up physically at the Masters, is it a given that Woods would use the next six weeks to train and prepare for the PGA Championship?

The June 16-19 U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club near Boston. The July 14-17 British Open returns to St. Andrews in Scotland, a course on which Woods was the champion in 2000 and 2005.

For Southern Hills officials and anyone who possesses a ticket for the upcoming PGA Championship, the burning question doesn’t pertain to controversy-riddled Phil Mickelson and whether he will play here as the defending champion.

Instead, that question pertains to Tiger Woods and whether he’ll play for the fourth time in a Tulsa-hosted tournament. The 13th of his major-championship victories was recorded at Southern Hills in 2007.

Doug Ferguson is a former Tulsa-based Associated Press writer who since 1998 has been the AP’s national golf writer. In a text-message exchange with the Tulsa World, he addressed the Tiger-Tulsa possibility.

“Everything involving Tiger begins with ‘it depends,’” Ferguson stated. “I wasn’t convinced he would play the Masters until a few weeks ago. So, it depends!

“If he has a good week at Augusta, the question becomes (whether) he only play the four majors this year? If he misses the cut, does he want another major before (the British Open)? I don’t think venues matter all that much to him. He won at Southern Hills, but he also had a rough memory from there in 1996 Tour Championship. ... If he does well this week, I can see him wanting a crack at the US Open.

“It just — wait for it — depends.”

Stunning the sports world by winning the 2019 Masters, Woods’ total on major championships stands at 15. Jack Nicklaus remains professional golf’s most accomplished figure with 18 majors.

Woods is 46. When Nicklaus recorded his final major-championship victory in the legendary 1986 Masters, he was 46.

Woods played at Southern Hills in 1996 (as a PGA Tour rookie who finished tied for 21st in the Tour Championship), in 2001 (as his Tiger Slam streak of four consecutive major victories ended with a 12th-place finish in the U.S. Open), and in 2007 (as he shot a course-record-tying, second-round 63 and went on to prevail in the PGA Championship).

