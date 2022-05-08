Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Ever hear about the time Ben Hogan met the kid from Edison and made him the luckiest Eagle ever?

I spent some time at Southern Hills Country Club last Wednesday doing some advance scouting for the PGA Championship.

Had lunch with a couple guys who have a pretty good idea what it takes to win there. You’ll read more about that next Sunday.

Made a new friend, a fella named Lamar. Just a sweetheart of a guy and one of Tulsa’s biggest sports fans apparently.

Heard a few stories.

I’ll share one that makes a pretty cool follow-up to Bill Haisten’s recent column on Jerry Hausner, the Sapulpan who caddied for runner-up Bob Murphy at the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills ...

Duke Soule was an Edison High School sophomore in 1958, the first year Southern Hills hosted the U.S. Open. He lived off 61st Street and would hop across the course’s fence to pick up a few bucks caddying.

Duke was in his usual spot when the pros came to town in ’58. One of them was Ben Hogan, who was in search of two things in Tulsa that week: his fifth Open championship and a caddie, since the pros didn’t travel with caddies back then.

Hogan struck up a conversation with the young Eagle at a practice round before the tournament.

“I know you’re an Edison golfer,” Hogan said. “I’ll try ya out.”

How about that.

Imagine Tiger Woods happening by an Edison, Memorial or Bishop Kelley golfer at a practice round in two weeks, a teenager from the neighborhood, and putting the kid on his bag for this year’s PGA Championship.

I just loved that story.

Hogan tied for 10th in ’58, 11 shots behind champion Tommy Bolt. Not bad, considering an Associated Press story reported he sustained an injured wrist hitting out of the rough on No. 17 during his first round.

I’d like to think young Mr. Soule, one of the luckiest Edison Eagles in history, helped keep one of the greatest champions in golf history in contention.

Now you know one of the highlights of my week. There were others ...

This made me think. I mean, really think

Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was in the process of answering my question last Tuesday about the chances Bedlam will continue after Oklahoma leaves for the SEC, when he said: “I don’t even know that they’re gonna go to the SEC. Do you think so?”

He didn’t even as crack a grin.

Oklahoma? was all I could think to say in response.

“Yeah. Do you think that’s all gonna happen?”

You talking about ‘when’ or ‘if?’

“I don’t know. I just think there’s a lot of unknowns. Y’know what I mean? So it’s gonna be interesting. I just ...”

(FOUR-SECOND PAUSE TO DIGEST WHAT THE BLAZES IS HAPPENING HERE)

“I’m a conspiracy guy,” Gajewski said to break the silence.

Where else ... I could barely get out ... You got another idea?

“I just think this whole thing is gonna blow up,” Gajewski said, back to being as serious as Rob Glass in front of a weight rack. “I do.”

Is this intel?

“I just think this whole thing is going in a weird place. Everybody’s kind of jockeying. I don’t know, until it happens and it happens for sure and they have that patch on their deal that doesn’t say ‘Big 12’ and says ‘SEC,’ then ...”

Right now Gajewski should be one of the most popular sports interviews in the state because he is as blunt as he is interesting.

If OU winds up staying in the Big 12 Conference after everything everybody has been through the past 9½ months?

Gajewski should be one of the most popular sports interviews in the country.

This made me laugh

OU’s Tiare Jennings lined a three-run homer over the right-centerfield wall to bust open the Bedlam opener last Thursday night, straight into the hands of a fan standing just off to the side of the Marita Hynes Field bleachers.

A fan wearing an orange shirt and a black OSU cap.

I have never felt worse for a guy in the wrong place at the wrong time and on the wrong end of a softball bomb. One thousand percent credit to him for catching the ball and not punting it right back over the fence.

If there is any justice in the world, that dude will catch Cheyenne Factor’s home run ball at the Big 12 Tournament next weekend, Julia Cottrill’s home run ball at the NCAA regional the weekend after that, and then Sydney Pennington’s home run ball at the Women’s College World Series another week later.

