Guerin-teed it was quite a PGA Championship: Tiger balm, Rory calm and infamy at No. 18

Hopefully the 104th PGA Championship left you laughing, thinking and crying as much as it did me.

This made me laugh

Late in the week, a woman called over a Southern Hills course marshal and asked if he could bring an aching Tiger Woods over to her. She didn’t want Woods’ autograph.

She wanted to give him some homemade healing balm.

Sort of brings new meaning to the term “Tiger bait.”

And this made me laugh

I followed Max Homa in Saturday’s third round and ended up with sore lungs just watching the caddie for Bernd Wiesberger, Homa’s playing partner. That guy is a serial vaper. He snuck in the occasional cigarette, too, including one on his walk down the No. 12 fairway.

This delighted a small group of 20-something fans, one of whom yelled: “Rippin’ darts and breakin’ hearts!”

That killed me. It even earned a grin from the dart-ripping caddie.

And this made me laugh

Heard a story that some of the more boisterous Southern Hills patrons were heckling Patrick Reed after he hit into a bunker Saturday. Reed’s caddie got security’s attention. Security told the hecklers to chill.

The hecklers did not chill. They turned it up another notch.

That prompted Reed’s caddie to take matters into his own hands.

Or, more specifically, into the middle finger he aimed at the hecklers.

And this made me laugh

Sometimes fans around a green roar in anticipation of an approach shot headed for the flag. Then there was what happened at the 11th green Sunday morning.

A turtle who had spent the morning ambling around the 11th fairway decided to take a left turn to the green. You can’t have Rickie Fowler’s approach pop a turtle the way Randy Johnson’s fastball once popped a dove, and so a nearby marshal did his duty.

He picked up the turtle and carried it, as far from his body as he could, back toward the fairway. The marshal knew what we all do — he who picks up a turtle inevitably gets peed on.

With every hurried step that marshal took, the roar from the nervous fans around the 11th green built.

“ooooooooooo ...”

Until ...

“OOOOOOOOHH!!!!”

Splashdown, baby.

And this made me laugh

One fan offered Homa a chocolate chip cookie Saturday.

“Protein,” the fan said.

I might have offered a granola bar, but give it up for the guy’s effort just the same.

This made me smile

I saw Gary Woodland roll a souvenir ball to a young fan Thursday and Weisberger do the same Saturday. I heard Beau Hossler and Tom Hoge tossed several balls to youngsters during their round together Saturday.

That’s what I’m talkin’ about.

And this made me smile

Waiting on the No. 11 tee Thursday morning, Ryan Palmer did something very small but very, very cool.

He walked over to the two women carrying the scoring signs for his first-round group and shook their hands.

And this made me smile

ESPN reporter Marty Smith made small talk with a spectator at the driving range Sunday. I liked this bit: “I’m ready to go home. Been here eight days. But it’s been an awesome experience. This is a great town. A great town.”

Yes it is, Marty. You are always welcome here.

This made me think

Early in the week, a veteran golf journalist told me Rory McIlroy had become the “conscience of the tour.” I liked hearing that.

Mainly I liked the way McIlroy went about his business.

An example: He shot a 4-over 74 Saturday to fall out of contention, a big disappointment considering his opening-round 65. And yet there he was on the driving range Sunday morning, resting his club across his shoulder blades, having some laughs with his coach between swings.

Some players whined when things went south for them at Southern Hills. McIlroy carried right on.

And this made me think

I spent last Wednesday morning asking spectators about Phil Mickelson’s self-imposed golf exile and PGA Championship absence over his dalliance with a Saudi-financed start-up league. Several were Mickelson fans who stopped to take pictures of themselves with a big sign bearing Mickelson’s likeness.

Let’s just say others on the scene felt very differently.

“Traitor!” one shouted as he passed the sign.

“Surprised somebody hasn’t painted over it,” said another.

Then there was this: “Ever take a selfie with a (bleep)hole?”

This made me cry

Same thing that made all of you: Mito Pereira encountering PGA Championship infamy at No. 18 Sunday evening.

Then CBS’ shot of Joaquin Niemann, Pereira’s Chilean countryman, rubbing his face in anguish.

Golf is so hard. And so hard on you.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.