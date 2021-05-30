Guerin-teed it was quite a final round: Laughing, thinking and crying at the Senior PGA Championship

Pretty cool Senior PGA Championship Sunday at Southern Hills...
This made me laugh
Matt Gogel hit his No. 15 tee shot into the left rough, a very large tree obstructing his path to the green. He reached the ball and stood looking toward the green.
“So...” Gogel’s caddie said.
“Bump and run,” Gogel said.
“Yeah,” the caddie said.
With that, Gogel fired a low line drive under the tree. The ball bounced a couple times toward the green, then started rolling until it reached the green, settling 20 feet from the hole to set up a two-putt for a par 4.
I cracked up at the realization that just because these guys age — Gogel is a 50-year-old Bishop Kelley alum — doesn’t mean they lose their magic. Amazing.
And this made me laugh
Frank Lickliter, after a wayward tee shot on 13, was about to play his second a few feet from the Coors Light Pavilion fence when he noticed something — an easier path to the 13th green to his right if he played into the 17th fairway to his left.
“I’m gonna use this to my advantage,” he said.
He did. Then he parred the hole.
Because magic.
And this made me laugh
When I asked a course marshal Sunday for the most interesting part of his week, he said: “Fans seeing Colin Montgomerie and asking, ‘Is that John Daly?’”
And this made me laugh
Vijay Singh finished his final-round 69 and awarded an adolescent fan his golf ball. Another little dude heard about this and raced over to where Singh was signing autographs with his bag of clubs slung over his shoulder.
Said the hustling, quick-thinking second young fan: “I’ll take one of your irons.”
This made me smile
The group of Joe Durant, Dudley Hart and David Morland all signed autographs for young fans as they walked off their final hole Sunday, even before they signed their scorecards in the tent. Morland stopped to pet a fan’s dog.
We tend to wonder if professional athletes take themselves a little too seriously at times. No indication of that at Southern Hills.
A course worker said Retief Goosen, Ernie Els and Steve Stricker, grouped together to start the tournament, all walked from the driving range back to their holes after a weather delay last Thursday, forgoing the courtesy ride they could have taken. They were chatty and gracious, the worker reported.
Another fella said he exchanged “Roll Tides” with Tuscaloosa native Dicky Pride. Another said that Tom Kite seemed to be enjoying himself despite shooting a tournament-worst 22-over through the first two rounds.
I believe it. I saw Kite high-five an older playing partner after the partner’s zipper-straight drive during the tournament’s pro-am earlier in the week.
These guys still play in fifth gear, but it’s nice to see them downshift during moments between shots.
This made me think
The week at Southern Hills reminded everyone that golf is the ultimate love/hate game.
A patron told me Sunday he saw Darren Clarke, who has won a British Open and beaten Tiger Woods for the World Match Play championship, hit a shot that struck a tree and bounced right back to him.
Another told me he saw Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters champion, overhit a 5-foot putt to the point it became a 25-foot comebacker.
Another said he saw Woody Austin miss a short putt, then whack his golf bag like it was a pinata.
Hey, who among us hasn’t lost our mind over a simple game that suddenly becomes impossible and torturous to play?
And this made me think
Caddies are golf’s true heroes.
It wasn’t just lugging 40-pound bags around Southern Hills’ 6,721 yards Sunday. It was this...
A marshal told me the thing that most amazed him about the tournament was how often players talked through shots with their caddies. I saw that, too.
Trust me, not every conversation is like the one Gogel had with his bag man on 15.
This made me sneeze
What do final rounds of Senior PGA Championships smell like, you ask?
Cigar smoke.
This made me cry
I stopped at the giant manual leaderboard facing No. 18 green on my way off the course Sunday, and asked one of the gentlemen using a ladder to post updated scores how he got such a cool job.
He told me he was luckier than I imagined, since he expects all PGA on-course leaderboards to be digital very soon.
That’s a literal museum piece they packed up Sunday at Southern Hills.
And that’s a damn shame.