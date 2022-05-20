Guerin Emig: Southern Hills was supposed to happen for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this week. Friday, it happened to him

As Scottie Scheffler appeared near his first tee at 8:05 Friday morning, Southern Hills’ clubhouse flagpole 10 feet away rattled noisily.

Golf’s top-ranked player and the betting favorite at this PGA Championship didn’t appear to notice. He stopped by the station with the scorecards, pencils and tees, and with the weather forecast showing wind gusting between 20 and 25 miles per hour, and chatted up Collin Morikawa’s caddie. Then he tapped Morikawa, his playing partner along with Jon Rahm, on the shoulder to say hello en route to the tee box.

The pole kept rattling behind him. It felt ominous.

It was.

Scheffler walked back toward the clubhouse at 1:20 Friday afternoon. He had just been to the scorer’s tent to record his second-round 5-over-par 75, a four-bogey, one-double bogey, one-birdie mess, and as he walked up some concrete steps, he removed his cap and rubbed his head, his front shirttail hanging over his belt, the picture of a man who’s had better days.

Ten minutes later, Scheffler strode toward the players’ parking lot. He popped open the trunk to his courtesy Escalade, someone dropped inside his bag of clubs, and after a brief chat with a group of confidants, he was gone, almost assuredly not to return for Saturday’s third round.

“Golf is really chancy. It’s not consistent like other sports,” Scheffler said here Tuesday. “We play outside, there’s bad waves, bad bounces, all kinds of stuff that can happen.”

Southern Hills happened Friday.

Tulsa’s signature course was supposed to happen for Scheffler this week, his having won a Big 12 championship here in 2015, his posting a practice-round 64 here earlier this month.

It happened to Scheffler Friday.

Opening on No. 10, Scheffler saw his 20-foot birdie putt slide right of the cup at the last split second.

A spectator at the par-3 11th said quietly: “That’s the No. 1 player in the world” right after Scheffler teed. The shot landed short of the green.

That was Southern Hills taking two bites out of the No. 1 player in the world in two holes. She would only get hungrier.

Scheffler drove into the right rough on No. 12. Then, after picking one iron over another at the last second, he saw his approach roll off the back edge of the green.

“C’mon, Scottie,” an onlooker said almost pleadingly as Scheffler settled for a third straight par.

Par number four came on 13 after Scheffler hit his approach into the front greenside bunker and then missed a 15-foot birdie putt left.

“Burnin’ lips,” a spectator noticed of Scheffler’s just-missed putts.

The par parade continued on No. 14 as Scheffler left his 20-foot birdie putt inches short, on No. 15 as his 30-foot birdie putt rolled 29, and on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 when three more birdie putts fell off to spoil ideal tee shots.

The one on 18 was downhill above the pin. It looked perfect until crawling barely left of the hole.

“Dang, dude,” a greenside fan said. “What a putt. That sucks. That sucks right there.”

Scheffler was holding at his opening-round 1-over at the halfway point of round two. Maybe if he caught a little fire on Nos. 1 though 9 ...

“He needs a string of ’em,” a spectator said of the heretofore elusive birdies.

He got one of ’em, after spinning his approach within 10 feet of the hole on the par-4 fourth. But this was after Scheffler bogeyed Nos. 1 and 2, and before he bogeyed the par-5 fifth.

He had eagled No. 5 Thursday by hitting what he called “two fantastic golf shots” into the green, and then sinking a “great putt” from there.

Friday, Scheffler put his drive into a fairway bunker. He got out OK, but then overhit his third shot into a greenside bunker. He blasted out well past the hole, then two-putted for a bogey-6.

At that point Scheffler looked like he’d just seen a Georgia farmer drive a tractor and tiller across the fabled 12th green at Augusta National. The disgust would deepen.

He bogeyed No. 7. Then, to finish, he double-bogeyed No. 9 after bunkering his tee shot and hitting his approach behind the green.

“I guess that’s not terrible,” a spectator commented.

No, but the rest of the hole was — a short pitch to the fringe and then three putts for a 6.

Scheffler shook hands with Rahm and Morikawa, trudged up the slope from No. 9 green toward the clubhouse, and walked straight to the scorer’s tent, saddled with a two-day total of plus-6 destined to pin him below the cut line.

He won in Phoenix in February, in Orlando and Austin in March, and at Augusta in April. He has a Masters green jacket at 25 years old. He has so many more big days ahead, this summer included. He has more major championships ahead.

He just didn’t have it in Tulsa this week. Southern Hills had him.

“I hit some good shots, hit some bad ones,” he told select reporters Friday, “and was punished pretty severely for the bad ones.”

What was it Scheffler said about the course earlier this week? “You know what to do. It’s just hard to actually do it.”

It was painstakingly hard for the world’s No. 1 Friday.

