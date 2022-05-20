Guerin Emig: Southern Hills was supposed to happen for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this week. Friday, it happened to him

As Scottie Scheffler appeared near his first tee at 8:05 Friday morning, Southern Hills’ clubhouse flagpole 10 feet away rattled noisily.
Golf’s top-ranked player and
the betting favorite at this PGA Championship didn’t appear to notice. He stopped by the station with the scorecards, pencils and tees, and with the weather forecast showing wind gusting between 20 and 25 miles per hour, and chatted up Collin Morikawa’s caddie. Then he tapped Morikawa, his playing partner along with Jon Rahm, on the shoulder to say hello en route to the tee box.
The pole kept rattling behind him. It felt ominous.
Scheffler walked back toward the clubhouse at 1:20 Friday afternoon. He had just been to the scorer’s tent to record his second-round 5-over-par 75, a four-bogey, one-double bogey, one-birdie mess, and as he walked up some concrete steps, he removed his cap and rubbed his head, his front shirttail hanging over his belt, the picture of a man who’s had better days.
Ten minutes later, Scheffler strode toward the players’ parking lot. He popped open the trunk to his courtesy Escalade, someone dropped inside his bag of clubs, and after a brief chat with a group of confidants, he was gone, almost assuredly not to return for Saturday’s third round.
“Golf is really chancy. It’s not consistent like other sports,” Scheffler said here Tuesday. “We play outside, there’s bad waves, bad bounces, all kinds of stuff that can happen.”
Southern Hills happened Friday.
Tulsa’s signature course was supposed to happen for Scheffler this week, his having won a Big 12 championship here in 2015, his posting a practice-round 64 here earlier this month.
It happened
to Scheffler Friday.
Opening on No. 10, Scheffler saw his 20-foot birdie putt slide right of the cup at the last split second.
A spectator at the par-3 11th said quietly: “That’s the No. 1 player in the world” right after Scheffler teed. The shot landed short of the green.
That was Southern Hills taking two bites out of the No. 1 player in the world in two holes. She would only get hungrier.
Scheffler drove into the right rough on No. 12. Then, after picking one iron over another at the last second, he saw his approach roll off the back edge of the green.
“C’mon, Scottie,” an onlooker said almost pleadingly as Scheffler settled for a third straight par.
Par number four came on 13 after Scheffler hit his approach into the front greenside bunker and then missed a 15-foot birdie putt left.
“Burnin’ lips,” a spectator noticed of Scheffler’s just-missed putts.
The par parade continued on No. 14 as Scheffler left his 20-foot birdie putt inches short, on No. 15 as his 30-foot birdie putt rolled 29, and on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 when three more birdie putts fell off to spoil ideal tee shots.
The one on 18 was downhill above the pin. It looked perfect until crawling barely left of the hole.
“Dang, dude,” a greenside fan said. “What a putt. That sucks. That sucks right there.”
Scheffler was holding at his opening-round 1-over at the halfway point of round two. Maybe if he caught a little fire on Nos. 1 though 9 ...
“He needs a string of ’em,” a spectator said of the heretofore elusive birdies.
He got one of ’em, after spinning his approach within 10 feet of the hole on the par-4 fourth. But this was after Scheffler bogeyed Nos. 1 and 2, and before he bogeyed the par-5 fifth.
He had eagled No. 5 Thursday by hitting what he called “two fantastic golf shots” into the green, and then sinking a “great putt” from there.
Friday, Scheffler put his drive into a fairway bunker. He got out OK, but then overhit his third shot into a greenside bunker. He blasted out well past the hole, then two-putted for a bogey-6.
At that point Scheffler looked like he’d just seen a Georgia farmer drive a tractor and tiller across the fabled 12th green at Augusta National. The disgust would deepen.
He bogeyed No. 7. Then, to finish, he double-bogeyed No. 9 after bunkering his tee shot and hitting his approach behind the green.
“I guess that’s not terrible,” a spectator commented.
No, but the rest of the hole was — a short pitch to the fringe and then three putts for a 6.
Scheffler shook hands with Rahm and Morikawa, trudged up the slope from No. 9 green toward the clubhouse, and walked straight to the scorer’s tent, saddled with a two-day total of plus-6 destined to pin him below the cut line.
He won in Phoenix in February, in Orlando and Austin in March, and at Augusta in April. He has a Masters green jacket at 25 years old. He has so many more big days ahead, this summer included. He has more major championships ahead.
He just didn’t have it in Tulsa this week. Southern Hills had him.
“I hit some good shots, hit some bad ones,”
he told select reporters Friday, “and was punished pretty severely for the bad ones.”
What was it Scheffler said about the course earlier this week? “You know what to do. It’s just hard to actually do it.”
It was painstakingly hard for the world’s No. 1 Friday.
Photos: Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
Jason Day watches his ball after hitting out of a bunker on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shane Lowery tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Adam Scott tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is silhouetted as he tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films the 13th green with a smartphone during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler make their way to the green on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler crosses a bridge on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Harold Varner III hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa acknowledges fans after hitting out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 11th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his hit in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm hits a ball in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks at the trees to try and guage the wind on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa chips a ball onto the 13th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler questions a rules offical about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films Aaron Wise's fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen reacts while hitting out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler watches his fairway hit from the 1th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson waves after making a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Adam Hadwin, of Canada, tosses his ball to his caddie on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, waves after making a putt on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka tosses his ball to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas walks to the green on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Talor Gooch tips to cap on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Jesse Mueller hits from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas gets a club on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his shot from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, walks on the fifth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
