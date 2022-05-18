Guerin Emig: Phil Mickelson, the People's Champ, leaves his Southern Hills legions in world of hurt

I think Phil Mickelson not being at Southern Hills to defend his PGA Championship this week saves everybody a circus. Had Mickelson come, we’d be on story No. 20 trying to make sense of a man taking one of the greatest stories in golf history, his winning the 2021 PGA title at age 50, and spending the past three months treating that, and his legacy, like a juggler treats chainsaws.

The players and PGA executives think Mickelson not being here, and becoming a recluse in the aftermath of his threatening to join a Saudi-backed rival to the PGA Tour while labeling the backers “scary mother(bleep)ers,” is “disappointing,” “bizarre” or “sad” depending on which player or exec speaks this week.

But what about the people?

If Mickelson is golf’s “People’s Champ,” and he must be or his fans wouldn’t have turned the 72nd hole into Beatlemania at the end of his 2021 PGA Championship triumph, shouldn’t we hear from them?

These are the folks who thought they would see Mickelson right up until his withdrawal last Friday, and who bought tickets to that effect.

Wednesday morning, these were the folks who stopped to take a picture with Mickelson right after entering Southern Hills off South Lewis, which was actually a 10-foot-high sign of Mickelson holding the Wanamaker Trophy he won at last year’s PGA.

Folks like Elizabeth Sorrels and Bill Farris from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

“We listened to Phil’s biography on the way up here,” Sorrels said. “We saw him at the Masters. We saw him here in ’94. We’ve been to Texas tournaments he’s played in.”

Farris was well aware of Mickelson’s interest in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, and of Mickelson’s claim he is using LIV to leverage better PGA Tour conditions for players.

“I think he’s overstepped his bounds,” Farris said. “I don’t think he’s trying to trail-blaze for other golfers. I think it’s all about Phil. That’s me. He’s out to change the PGA for the better? No he’s not.”

“I just hate for his career to end on this note,” Sorrels said.

This does feel sort of career-ending for Mickelson, at least in PGA Tour terms.

For now it’s lousy enough he isn’t in Tulsa to treat his fans to a major tournament defense.

“I wish he was here,” said David Willman of Copan, who last attended a major in 1988, the PGA Championship at Oak Tree in Edmond. “When I heard Tiger and him were coming, and then the next day when Phil wasn’t ... Oh, man.”

“I hate him not being here,” said Rich Wingert of Joplin. “He should be here. And he should be here defending. Now we gotta watch Tiger.”

Mary Jo and Ron Morrison are in Tulsa from Omaha, one year after traveling to Kiawah Island in South Carolina to see Mickelson’s historic PGA Championship.

“I just think he needs to own up to it,” Mary Jo said, “say he’s sorry and just go on with golf.”

There are some Southern Hills patrons who don’t believe Mickelson has anything to apologize for.

“We don’t know all the details,” said Duane Wilson of Austin. “Phil’s still Phil.”

“I don’t blame him for making the right choice,” said Katie Mueller of Oklahoma City, “if it’s for his health or for his family.”

“That’s his personal business,” said Kenneth Kaiser of Owasso. “But I wish he was here to go back-to-back.”

Mickelson’s fans at Southern Hills differ on some details, and on opinions about those details, but arrive at a universal sentiment.

Like with Trey Simms from Bixby.

“There’s lots of guys out here that want to flip over (to the LIV series) with him but they’re scared to because they don’t want to get blackballed. They don’t have the career earnings Phil does,” Simms said. “But no, I’m kind of sad. It’s my first time to get to come to one of these. And he’s not here.”

Like with Kevin Dennis of Bartlesville, who is here with Mark Williams of Meridian, Idaho.

“I know all about his comments. I call it typical Phil Mickelson,” Dennis said. “He should have been maybe the greatest golfer of all time but he couldn’t get out of his own way. This is the same thing.

“What are you doing, Phil? You just won a major at 50 years old, oldest person ever, and then you do this stuff? You toss fire on the PGA Tour and money management and the whole Saudi situation ...

The Phil Mickelson situation: ‘it’s very polarizing’ A frequently discussed topic at Southern Hills: Phil Mickelson and his separation from competitive golf.

“I think everybody makes mistakes. I think Phil knows he made a big one,” Williams said. “And it’s sad because I still love him.”

The plan this week was for Dennis and Williams to see their favorite golfer like they did 11 years ago.

“The 2011 Phoenix Open,” Dennis said. “Phil was playing with Rickie Fowler. The two of them were so congenial, arm-in-arm walking down the fairway. I called out to them and they answered me.”

There is no such answer from Mickelson at Southern Hills this week. No answer as to what’s going on with his golf or in his head.

We’ll still have a terrific tournament with the best players in the world competing on Tulsa’s iconic course. Mickelson’s legions know as much. They showed up for practice rounds Wednesday just the same.

But it did hurt them that one particular golfer wasn’t here. And that feels more important than how anyone else sizes up this sad story.

“This should be a celebration for what he did last year,” Tulsa’s Randall Burton said after stopping for his picture with the 10-foot-tall but here-in-image-only Mickelson. “I hate it for everybody. It’s not good for golf. It’s not good for the game.

“It’s worst of all for us.”

