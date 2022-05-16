Guerin Emig: PGA Championship qualifier Wyatt Worthington II lucky to be at Southern Hills this week? No, Southern Hills lucky to have him

His name is Wyatt Worthington II.

I don’t know how long he’ll be playing the PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills. The 35-year-old instructor from The Golf Depot in Gahanna, Ohio, is one of 20 club professionals who qualified for the tournament.

We are supposed to view him as just lucky to be here. We are supposed to dispose of him when Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and maybe even Tiger Woods consume the leaderboard by late Friday afternoon.

Do not make that mistake.

Every player here has a story. Worthington’s is among the most compelling.

“I recently heard that I’m one of 26 African Americans to ever play in a major in the existence of golf. That’s crazy,” he said after his Monday morning practice round. “I’m blessed to be one of those people. It’s crazy to think that I am one of those people. In the same breath it’s kind of sad.”

Worthington became the second African American club pro to ever play in the PGA Championship when he made the 2016 field. He was introspective then, too, telling his hometown newspaper the Columbus Dispatch: “I didn’t grow up with the cookie-cutter country club experience. I didn’t have a private course where I could go hit balls. I was scavenging for tees.”

Six years later and back in the PGA Championship field, Worthington is even keener to his perspective and his experience, one that involves a flashpoint golf tutorial from Woods, unbending support from his parents and a passion for the game that equals any pro’s at Southern Hills this week, Woods’ included.

“I grew up on a driving range in east Columbus,” Worthington said Monday.

His father, Wyatt Worthington I, liked to play. Wyatt II tagged along. Wyatt I never thought the sport would stick.

“Randomly one day I picked up one of his clubs and I got the ball in the air for the first time. I think I was 10,” Worthington said. “I was hooked after that, completely hooked.”

Wyatt I still wasn’t sure, especially after the day Worthington accidentally hit his sister square in the head on his backswing. That bit of trauma drove Worthington to concentrate on soccer briefly, until the 2001 day Woods hosted a clinic at the since-closed Bridgeview Golf Course in Columbus.

Worthington was a teen when he attended, which meant he was more aware that Woods’ skin tone was different than the rest of professional golf’s. He was more appreciative of inclusive efforts.

Worthington’s burgeoning social awareness blended with his passion for the game, and he was hooked again.

“I couldn’t get rid of golf,” he said Monday. “Or golf couldn’t get rid of me.”

Worthington started walking the four or five miles from the house to the local course, bag of clubs in tow, if he didn’t have a ride. When he got friends of his dad’s out for a day of golf, his dad warned them this meant till sunset. Worthington invariably outlasted them.

He walked onto the golf team at North Carolina’s Methodist University and kept plugging. He won a couple Southern Ohio PGA undercard tournaments in 2014, three years after graduating from Methodist’s PGA Golf Management program, and kept plugging.

He missed the cut at the 2016 PGA Championship after back-to-back 76s and kept plugging.

He showed up at Southern Hills for his 8 a.m. practice round Monday, after a 3 a.m. hotel check-in thanks to plane/rental car snafus, and kept plugging.

“No one got hurt,” Worthington cracked of his first 18 holes in Tulsa.

He had an overdue date with his Homewood Suites bed when we talked. He was too glad to talk just the same.

Two questions into my interview, Worthington said: “Can we call an audible? Can we just have a conversation here?”

We had a conversation that often wound through our respective observations and experiences related to race. He told me he was hopeful minds were opening across his sport despite paltry African American PGA Tour representation.

We explored the socioeconomic barriers that keep getting in the way of that representation, and Worthington concluded: “I feel as though if it doesn’t hit home through yourself, friends or family, it’s going to be... I don’t want to say out of sight, out of mind. But it’s going to hit different than if it’s ‘Oh, this is hitting me.’

“I kind of come in peace and hopefully enlighten people that not everyone has the same way of coming up in golf.”

Worthington detailed his journey and lauded his mom and dad. He doesn’t have a tour millionaire’s entourage at Southern Hills, just Vallarie and Wyatt I supplying water and encouragement.

“This is all from my parents. They instilled the fire in me,” Worthington said. “I don’t know how they did it.”

It’s more important that they did it.

“Everyone is like, ‘All you gotta do is make the cut and you’ll be OK.’ To me that’s a negative mentality,” Worthington said. “Why wouldn’t you have the mentality of winning? Like if I break par everything will be OK. No. Winning. That’s the mentality you have to have.”

Perspective is everything at a time like this.

“Even though I love teaching, I really want to play full time,” Worthington said. “That’s what struck me from that lesson from Tiger. An individual who looks just like me and has had a huge impact on kids that have never been exposed to this game...

“If I can be inside the ropes and give them a similar experience and have that impact, that’s so meaningful.”

Worthington is inside the ropes this week in Tulsa. We are all very fortunate for that.

