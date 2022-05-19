Guerin Emig: PGA Championship at Southern Hills opens with a perfect No. 10

When the man behind Southern Hills’ epic 2018-19 restoration tells you where to hang out for the PGA Championship, you do what you are told.

“I think 10 is going to be such a cool hole to watch,” renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse said on a recent Fried Egg golf video. “It’s probably where I would camp out.”

So it was that I camped out above the No. 10 green for the morning session of Thursday’s first round.

Hanse had shotmaking in mind when he singled out the 420-yard par-4 No. 10, with its open fairway giving way to a right turn into the green, a creek looming if you hit too long or too far left off the tee, and some tree cover if you hit too far right.

That was neat and all, but I just wanted to see something memorable. About an hour into my hang-out, I did.

I heard the Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth group coming 15 minutes before I saw it. A drone suddenly appeared just south of the 10th fairway. Then came a Cameron Indoor Stadium number of spectators, and then a Cameron Indoor buzz when Woods blazed his tee shot into perfect position, just short of the creek running straight across the end of the fairway.

He landed his second shot within 10 feet of the cup, dropped the birdie putt and a guy near me hollered: “Tiger wants it, bro!”

It was Woods’ best hole of his opening-round 74. It was the best that any of the 69 golfers played No. 10 over my four-hour watch, from deep-center of the fairway to an all-out attack on the pin positioned on the front-center of the green.

I did see 13 other birdies. Bubba Watson’s came on a tricky downhill putt after he hit his approach above the green. He gave his caddie the prerequisite fist bump. I was more impressed that he tossed a towel straight onto his caddie’s shoulder.

John Daly birdied No. 10 after he stuck his approach below the hole, 10-12 feet from the cup. He made the putt, plopped down in his golf cart (arthritic knee) and scratched out his score against the steering wheel.

Then he drove the cart about 50 feet up the slope to the No. 11 tee box, looking as if he’d much rather drive it a couple miles southwest to River Spirit Casino. I enjoyed his hole if he didn’t.

Golfers are so mechanical. I saw a few putts lip out, and a few approaches that seemed nestled on the green roll off its left side instead... and not once did these guys even grimace. Not once did I see so much as a fist pump, for that matter, when things broke right.

Spectators provided most of the color.

I heard one “It’s in the hole!” but it took a couple hours. A heads-up fan gave Kansas alum Gary Woodland a “Rock Chalk” after his par. Someone else yelled “Buckets!” after Will Zalatoris’ birdie putt.

My favorite shout-out was this from club pro qualifier Matt Borchert’s young son after Borchert’s par: “Dad! I found Mom!”

The players mostly kept to themselves or their caddies. Woods and McIlroy chatted briefly before Spieth missed his birdie putt. Watson chatted with Patrick Reed in their group, which is interesting since I always thought if any player ever got face-to-face with the hard-edged Reed the spit would fly.

Back to the golf, nobody drowned their balls in the creeks. That helps explain why No. 10 played a respectable 1-over while I was there, with 14 bogeys and no doubles.

Three players drove into the rough on the right side of the fairway, which was actually pretty cool because that brought a few of the Southern Hills trees remaining post-renovation into play. Richard Bland punched his second shot under the branches, Lanto Griffin skied his second shot over the branches and Mackenzie Hughes avoided the foliage altogether by pitching into the fairway.

Advantage, Hughes. He saved par while the other two wayward drivers bogeyed.

Jesse Mueller, the general manager at Grand Canyon University’s course in Phoenix, spun his approach from 25 feet above the hole straight down into the thing for an eagle, but that happened a couple hours after I left my post.

The closest I saw to an eagle: Tom Hoge darn near landed his second shot straight into the cup. It bounced back a few feet and he settled for birdie.

The darndest thing I saw: Watson, Reed and Justin Rose, major tournament champions all, fired darts around the No. 10 flag in the group right after Woods, McIlroy and Spieth... And there might have been 50 of us to see it.

The other 4,950 fans who had just been there to see the A-team were tearing down No. 11, or ahead of the pack to No. 12.

I had the A-minus-team all to myself, which was both wild and sort of wonderful.

Hanse had piqued my interest in No. 10 before by proclaiming: “It embodies all of the more thoughtful challenges that I think exist on a lot of shots around Southern Hills.”

The architect threw in some technical jargon that didn’t stick as much, but I got the point. I’m glad I did.

I’m glad I took Hanse’s advice and spent the first morning of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills’ No. 10.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.