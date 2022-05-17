Guerin Emig: My PGA education continues with Press Conference 101, Profs McIlroy, Rahm, Morikawa, Koepka and Woods presiding

I am cozier covering a bowl game than a PGA Championship. Twenty years writing about college football will do that to a guy.

This week is more of a curiosity than anything. I walk around Southern Hills trying not to sneeze during Rickie Fowler’s follow through or step on Jason Day’s Nikes as he strolls off the practice green.

I’m learning as I go. It’s fascinating.

Tuesday morning, my goal was to figure out how press conferences for something like this differ from press conferences in my world. Ones where Mike Gundy and Brent Venables talk and most of what they say makes sense to me.

I set up shop in the interview tent in time for Rory McIlroy’s 9 a.m. appearance. I stayed for Jon Rahm next, then for Collin Morikawa, and then came back for Brooks Koepka at 11:30 and Tiger Woods at noon.

A buddy who used to write about college football but now writes about golf told me golfers tend to be more thoughtful in press settings than college football coaches, since they play such a thoughtful game.

That excited me. I’d rather these guys be thoughtful than scripted, a condition that too often drags down football coaches.

Woods was thoughtful. He talked about his 46-year-old body being full of “hardware” after multiple knee and back surgeries.

“I can hit golf balls,” he said. “The challenge is walking. It’s going to be that way for the foreseeable future.”

Dang, man.

McIlroy was thoughtful. Someone asked him about Phil Mickelson, who isn’t here to defend his PGA championship because he has lost not his swing but his mind.

“He won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big moment in the game of golf,” McIlroy said. “He should be here this week and celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year. It’s unfortunate. It’s sad.”

Mmm-hm.

Rahm was pretty good. I asked him about Mickelson.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Rahm said. “I can’t remember the last time a major champion didn’t defend a title. But he’s got to do what’s best for him.”

The 25-year-old Morikawa was OK. I enjoyed his response to a question about studying other golfers: “Yeah, I’m kind of like a silent hunter. I don’t really go and ask and chirp and bother these guys. I kind of watch from afar, which sounds really creepy when I say it.”

Koepka wasn’t very thoughtful at all, but he did let a dry sense of humor slip a few times, once about Michelob Ultra, once about his terrible luck with cars and once about his approaching wedding (“I just kind of say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ every once in a while”).

The tent overflowed for Woods, just like a bowl game hotel ballroom overflows for Nick Saban. I found Woods 10 times more quoteable than Saban, and five times more sincere.

I don’t know if I was being duped simply because I don’t know any better. A veteran golf writer warned me a little later that there are times you’d better have your bull(crap) antennae raised around these guys, same as you do college football coaches.

See, I’m learning.

There were some amusing moments. ESPN was on a screen in the corner of the tent... until the Worldwide Leader showed Mickelson clinching the 2021 PGA and then brought on Alan Shipnuck, whose unauthorized biography outed Mickelson as both a PGA Tour saboteur and a destructive gambler, for an interview.

The screen went blank the rest of the press conference.

The golfers all stood behind a microphone on stage, their hands on their hips or, in Koepka’s case, behind their backs. I kept picturing Gundy wandering away from the microphone to illustrate a particular point, as he occasionally does, and driving ESPN, CBS and The Golf Channel, all dependent on a clean feed, insane. I tried not to laugh out loud.

All of the players went 15-20 minutes except Woods. He went 30. He never seemed put off, which is pretty amazing because he was coming off the driving range all sweaty, and his back had to be aching.

I appreciated the whole morning. I wish I understood more of it, like when Koepka said: “Yeah, it’ll be interesting with a back left pin on 6, in case somebody just tugs it. We’re right in the firing zone, right in the landing zone.”

The only firing zone I’m aware of is Spencer Sanders settling into a pocket before throwing to Brennan Presley. I’m all over that.

This week at Southern Hills is all over me. This isn’t just my first major tournament on the job, it’s my first regular PGA tournament. It is a seven-day crash course.

Tuesday was Press Conference 101. I probably don’t want to know how the players answering questions or the golf writers asking them would grade me, but at least I didn’t collapse the tent.

I’ll take that as I move on to Wednesday.

