Guerin Emig: How does Tiger (or anyone else) win at Southern Hills next week? Let's ask those who know best

Josh Walker, 30 years experienced playing golf at Southern Hills Country Club, sat across from Ken MacLeod, 30 years experienced writing about golf at Southern Hills. Their seats at the lunch table overlooked the No. 9 and No. 18 greens, and the course’s 7,500 yards beyond.

With those greens and fairways a pitching wedge away, and with the world’s best players just days away from attacking Perry Maxwell’s work of art in the 104th PGA Championship, peaceful bites of chicken gave way to vigorous shop talk.

Walker, Southern Hills senior club champion in 2020: “A lot of them won’t hit driver. They might hit it on 2, 3, 5.”

MacLeod, Golf Oklahoma owner and publisher: “Will they hit it on 7?”

Walker: “Bout half and half. They won’t hit it on 10.”

MacLeod “Will they hit it on 10 from the new tee box?”

Walker: “I don’t know that they’ll need to. 13, they’ll hit driver. Won’t hit it on 15.”

MacLeod: “12?”

Walker: “Won’t need to.”

MacLeod: “Could they hit a three-wood?

Walker: “They will. 15, no. 16... That video circulating of Tiger the other day? I think he hit driver on 10.

MacLeod: “Yeah, he hit driver on 10… Or maybe a fairway wood. Yeah, a fairway wood.”

Walker: “17, no. 18 is borderline.”

MacLeod: “What do you need to hit to the bottom of the hill on 18?”

The two Southern Hills sages kept on about slopes, creeks, doglegs, runoffs and green speeds. They name-dropped Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and other Tulsa-bound players.

They talked about Southern Hills’ 2018-19 restoration and its potential effect on the tournament May 19-22. They talked about weather and its potential effect.

They finished lunch not just hoping that golf’s best players paired with Tulsa’s best course would produce something special, but expecting so.

As an onlooker, I left lunch with a better idea of what it might take to do something extra special at the tournament — win the thing.

Walker and MacLeod weren’t the only ones to fill my head with ideas recently. Conversations with two past major championship winners at Southern Hills, a more recent Oklahoma Junior Masters winner there, an institutional caddie there and an instructor there helped immensely.

To listen to them is to become as amped for the upcoming PGA Championship as the two men having lunch just above 9 and 18.

The major winners

Dave Stockton held off Arnold Palmer to win the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Raymond Floyd shot a first-round 63 and won the 1982 PGA Championship at Southern Hills start to finish.

Both men are retired from pro golf. Neither has played Southern Hills since its restoration.

But the two champions can both speak to something that transcends the alteration of a golf course and the passage of time.

“It takes a mental toughness to win,” Floyd said. “Lots of players have the physical ability, obviously, to win majors. So what is it that separates and not so many do? A mental discipline. And knowing how to play in difficult conditions.”

Floyd and Stockton both won at Southern Hills despite the course and the sun taking huge bites.

“It was 100 degrees every day, and the humidity was up,” Floyd said. “I stayed with a member from the club that lived right around the other side of the golf course up on the hill. I remember walking out the front door of the house to get in the car — I was already starting to sweat.

“But I decided I could handle the heat. That was something I actually liked. I never liked the cold.”

“I had just read ‘Psycho-Cybernetics’ by Maxwell Maltz. I took out of it two things,” Stockton said. “One, you had to be aggressive. Two, you had to picture yourself already achieving the goal you wanted to achieve.

“I was out there Monday playing the front side. I came down the 18th fairway and I was looking up at the amphitheater. There was nobody on the hill that day. I’m thinking, ‘There’s gonna be 10,000 people at least when I finish and win this thing on Sunday.’ I visualized it.

“Little did I know I was gonna be coming down with Arnold with probably 30,000 people behind the green. A totally different situation, but still winning. I envisioned that seven days before when I got there. Didn’t tell anybody.”

So what’s in your head is as important as what’s in your bag? Even today?

“Very definitely,” said Stockton, now patriarch of the family instruction enterprise Stockton Golf in Redlands, California. “People talk about swings, and you’re watching all this analysis on Tiger Woods. Just like you did with Jack Nicklaus, who was the best player I had to go up against. And it’s not the physical aspect. They’re both smarter than we all are.

“You saw it when Tiger came back and won The Masters (in 2019) and when Jack came back and did the same (in 1986) at advanced ages and with different circumstances. It is the mental side.”

The phenom

May 4, Regent Prep senior Jenni Roller blistered Lake Murray Golf Course with a state-record 62 en route to her third Oklahoma high school championship. Three days later came her encore, a 66 at Southern Hills to capture the Oklahoma Junior Masters.

Never mind me for the sake of this story: Woods, McIlroy and Scheffler would be wise to pick this 18-year-old’s brain for the sake of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy next Sunday.

“I really just think you have to hit it straight out here because it’s such a tight golf course,” said Roller, the winner of the Tulsa World's All-World Award for Girls Golfer of the Year in 2021. “You have to know where to hit your approach shots, definitely, because there’s lots of false fronts, like lots of slopes on the greens.

“I just played pretty conservatively when it came to my approach shots. I hit to the middle of the green a lot. I was patient the whole day and birdies just kind of fell.”

On the greens, Roller channeled the same mental fortitude Stockton and Floyd once did.

“I felt so confident and relaxed over the putts,” she said. “I’d worked on picking a spot on the green and really trusting the speed. I had a lot of confidence and that gave me the ability to trust the speed and the line, and I was able to make a lot of putts.”

The technician

Roller’s reference to Southern Hills’ green speeds — she estimated them at a reasonable 10.5 on the stimpmeter — introduces the element of course conditions.

Ryan Rody knows a thing or two about that, having been Southern Hills’ director of instruction since the course reopened post-restoration in 2019.

“The first thing, the golf course is just a lot longer,” Rody said. “You have holes that were playing 550 yards, they’re now playing 650 yards. Par-3s that were 210 are going to be 250.

“The second thing is that the green complexes — they’ve made them larger. Now they have the runoff on the sides and the fronts and the backs of the greens, and so they’re playing, effectively, smaller.”

Southern Hills patrons who believe they have reached the green with the ideal approach shot only to discover their balls have run off 20-30 yards? They have a term for this.

They’ve been “Hanse’d.”

Golf course architect Gil Hanse didn’t just review lengths, remove trees, recondition roughs and reestablish creeks with his Southern Hills restoration four years ago, done in conjunction with Southern Hills superintendent Russ Myers. He restored the edges of greens to be more consistent with Maxwell’s original 1936 design.

To play well since the restoration?

“I think ultimately it’s going to come down to the greens,” Hanse said on a Fried Egg golf video. “I mean, those small targets ... Now you have to be incredibly respectful of the edges of the greens because balls are just going to run away.”

“That was the biggest thing I saw my first few rounds here,” Rody said. “Oh wow, I thought that shot was good ... And now it’s running off.”

The club champion

About that tree removal?

“In the late '80s, I’d sneak out here,” Walker said. “My grandmother was a member. The front right corner of the green on No. 9? There was a big tree literally touching the collar of the green. And the canopy went over 25% of the green.

“So if we were in 9 fairway and the pin was on the right, we’d hit it in the tree and hope it would trickle down on the green.”

The pros shouldn’t have to worry as much about playing pinball golf around the greens, or around the fairways, next week. The course has fewer trees post-restoration.

Tiger and company have safer passage through the corridors off their tees than they did at Southern Hills in 2007, site of Woods’ victory in the last regular PGA Tour major here. They should be able to shape shots both left and right, depending on the doglegs.

Walker’s wild card next week has more to do with weather conditions than course ones.

“If it’s been dry out and everything is hard and fast, I think the winning score is 5-under,” Walker said. “If those fairways are hard, you can’t hold the fairway with your driver. So a lot of pros will not hit driver. On 17 one year, I think it was ’07, Tiger hit 8-iron. A par 4. And the tee shot went ‘boing-boing-boing.’ So if it’s hard and fast, it’s a different golf course.

“If it’s wet, the score could be 12-under.”

Next week’s weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching 90 by Tuesday, south winds blowing between 15-20 miles per hour and slim rain chances until Sunday.

The journalist

MacLeod’s PGA Championship forecast is more cerebral.

“It’ll be a test of patience,” he predicted. “It’s whoever can see these flags that are left or right and back or front. And shoot for the middle of the green below the hole as consistently as possible. And just be willing to have as many putts as possible, even if you’re two-putting.

“If you stay around even par or 1 or 2 under, you’re going to be in the tournament. If you start going for flags and bounce them off left and right, and leave yourself all these difficult pitch shots, especially with what Gil has done to the greens, your score is going to go sky-high in a hurry.

“The guys like Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, guys who hit a lot of fairways, are really good iron players, decent putters … Scheffler, Spieth ... All those young guys with good short games ...

“Rahm will be a favorite after winning last week,” Walker interjected.

MacLeod: “What’s great is all the guys coming here off a victory within the last month. Spieth, Scheffler, Cantlay ...

Walker: “It’s perfect. You couldn’t ask for better momentum with the big names coming in.”

MacLeod: “Everybody you’d want to see contend has won this year. Except for Morikawa. Even Rory finishing second in The Masters is a good sign for him coming in.

“What I’d like to see more than anything is the excitement of five or six of these guys that we recognize as some of the top players in the world, coming down the stretch.”

The caddie

Not to interrupt the shop talk again, but let’s give the last words to the 73-year-old authority with an estimated 2,500 rounds of Southern Hills golf on his shoulders.

“I started caddying here in 1959. I was 11 years old,” Dan Griffin said. “I caddied here all through junior high school and high school. Went off and did some tour work for a while. Then I came back. I’m pretty solid out here four to six days a week.”

Sir, the floor is yours ...

“The fairways for the U.S. Open or PGA are usually at 30-yard width. The fairways are going to be running about 40 yards wide here, so it’s going to be a little easier to hit them,” Griffin said. “The rough is about four inches right now. But I know they’re going to come in later this week and cut it down. As tender as the new grass is, the guys can power through it pretty good.

“The greens are well-bunkered. The guy that’s probably going to win the tournament is going to be an excellent chipper and putter, is going to be able to get up and down.

“When you look back at who’s won big tournaments here, Tommy Bolt, Hubert Green, Dave Stockton, Raymond Floyd, Nick Price ... Those guys were not long hitters. They put themselves in position on the fairways where they could get to the green and they were good chippers and putters.

“Now, Tiger Woods is certainly a long hitter. He won here in ’07, but he only hit three or four drivers a round. He was hitting a 3-wood or a lot of long irons off the tee.

“But it still, to me, favors a guy that’s not exactly a long hitter, but has reasonable distance, that can get the ball in the fairway in the right place, can get it on the green in the right place, and chip and putt when he misses the green.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.