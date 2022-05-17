Fowler leaves door open to Saudi golf tour

“Yeah, I have. To be straightforward with you guys, I haven’t necessarily made a decision one way or the other. I’ve mentioned in the past, do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes,” Fowler said. “So I think it’s an interesting position. Obviously there’s the LIV and Premiere, as well. These tours or leagues or whatever — however you want to classify or call them, they wouldn’t really be coming up if they didn’t see that there was more opportunity out there.