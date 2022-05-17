Fowler leaves door open to Saudi golf tour

Former Oklahoma State golfer Rickie Fowler was asked if he’s been approached by the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf International Series.
“Yeah, I have. To be straightforward with you guys, I haven’t necessarily made a decision one way or the other. I’ve mentioned in the past, do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes,” Fowler said. “So I think it’s an interesting position. Obviously there’s the LIV and Premiere, as well. These tours or leagues or whatever — however you want to classify or call them, they wouldn’t really be coming up if they didn’t see that there was more opportunity out there.
“I’ve always looked at competition being a good thing. It’s the driving force of our game. You know, being able to have games with guys at home, that’s how I always grew up is competing. I think competition ultimately makes people better, whether it’s business, sport.”
A rival to the PGA, the LIV’s first event is scheduled to take place June 9-11 in London.