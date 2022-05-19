For young Broken Arrow golfer Traden Karch, five hours with McIlroy, Woods and Spieth

Every shot of Rory McIlroy’s PGA Championship-opening round of 65 was witnessed on an up-close basis by a friend — recent Broken Arrow High School graduate Traden Karch, who celebrated a sweet assignment on Thursday.

Karch was the standard bearer, displaying the hole-by-hole score status for the 8:11 a.m. group that included golf superstars McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

“I had completely forgotten how far Rory hits his driver. Unreal,” Karch said. “He attacks the ball with his driver.

“A lot of the volunteers asked, ‘How in the world did you get this group?’ It was like a dream come true — an amazing experience to be with those players for 18 holes, and see every single shot.”

Karch’s mother Manda Karch recalls the moment when Traden learned that he would spend five hours with McIlroy, Woods and Spieth: “His jaw literally dropped. He was in disbelief.”

Traden Karch sustained a brain injury in a terrible 2015 auto accident in Broken Arrow. Three months before the accident, he had been involved in a Junior PGA national event. During the three-week period when Karch was in a coma, McIlroy sent an uplifting video. The message included this from McIlroy: “When you get well, I want you to come and see me.”

After Karch was healthy enough to travel, the PGA of America arranged for him to spend time with McIlroy during the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltrusol Golf Club in New Jersey. After that, they reconnected on a couple of occasions.

Golf Channel did a Karch feature that was aired in 2017. On Tuesday in Tulsa, he and McIlroy again were reunited as ESPN did a piece on Karch’s story.

While Karch’s father Chris Karch walked every step of the McIlroy-Woods-Spieth round, Manda was given an assignment after nine holes.

“I was on mom duty,” Manda explained. “At the turn, Traden asked me to run and get one of those No. 18 Southern Hills flags that they’re selling at the (PGA merchandise shop). He wanted to get autographs on it after the round. At the end of the round, I was in the perfect spot so that I could hand it to Traden.”

McIlroy and Spieth did sign the flag. Woods did not, but it wasn’t that he refused to do so. Woods gave Traden Karch a golf ball after the round ended on the No. 9 green, but Woods was anxious to get treatment on his leg and wasn’t present when Karch requested the autographs.

Karch again serves as a PGA Championship standard bearer on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, he’ll be a spectator in McIlroy’s gallery. Karch moves to Claremore in August, at which time he becomes a Rogers State University student and a member of the Hillcats’ golf team.

“(Karch is) an incredible story and I was really moved by what the schools and students and prayer groups did to help (after the accident),” Rogers State golf coach Stephen Brown told Golf Oklahoma magazine. “The support that he’s received from some of the premier players in the world was awesome.”

