For the PGA, Southern Hills grounds crew is bolstered by 55 volunteers

Southern Hills golf course superintendent Russ Myers has a full-time, everyday grounds-keeping staff of 40 people.

During the warmer-weather months, about 15 additional workers are required. During PGA Championship week, Myers’ crew is bolstered by 55 volunteers — golf course superintendents and assistant superintendents from all over the country, including a few from prestigious venues like Merion Golf Club (a Pennsylvania classic that hosted five U.S. Opens), Oakland Hills (six U.S. Opens) and Quail Hollow (a North Carolina club and the site of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship).

For the May 19-22 PGA Championship, volunteers also represent two of Myers’ previous employers: Los Angeles Country Club and the Card Sound Golf Club in Key Largo, Florida.

Most of the volunteers report for duty on Sunday, May 15. As an Augusta National staff member in the ’90s, Myers was a volunteer at two British Opens.

Seven previous Tulsa-hosted major championships were played during the hot month of June (three U.S. Opens) and the hotter month of August (four PGA Championships). In 2019, the PGA of America moved the PGA Championship from August to May.

For the first time, Southern Hills prepares for a May major. For last year’s Senior PGA Championship, played during the final week of May, the temperatures were remarkably pleasant.

Myers was asked to compare course preparation for a May championship to the preparation for an August tournament. In August 2007, Southern Hills’ PGA Championship set a record as the hottest major of all time.

“There are different concerns,” Myers said. “When it’s a (June or August) tournament, grass is going to get better as you get deeper into the summer. With a May tournament, you know the grass won’t peak until sometime after the tournament, but you try to get it as close as possible.”

Southern Hills is like any other elite golf club: It has a fleet of state-of-the-art cutting machines. A typical fairway mower has a sticker price of $65,000. A rough mower is priced at $90,000 and a greens mower at $70,000.

During the week of the PGA Championship, 34 mowers will be used to cut the course to the exact specifications of the PGA of America.

Tees and fairways are mowed each morning. Some greens might be mowed twice in a day. The rough areas are cut during the afternoon.

The greens never seem shaggy and it seems like there’s almost nothing there to cut. Myers says the clippings from the mowing of a green usually would fill a Ziploc gallon bag. The blade length of the grass on a Southern Hills green, Myers reports, is one-eighth of 1 inch.

Part of Southern Hills’ 2018-19 golf course renovation/restoration was the installation beneath each green of a hydronics network of submerged tubes. When the greens need to be cooled, cold water flows through the tubes. During the winter months, warm water protects the greens from harsh cold, snow and ice.

During the most recent heavy snowfall in Tulsa, there wasn’t a single snowflake on any of the Southern Hills greens.

“As far as being fully operational (with hydronics) on all 18 greens, I think we’re one of only two courses doing it,” Myers said. “Us and Brook Hollow (in Dallas).”

Myers was the Southern Hills superintendent in 2006-09 and returned in 2016. His office is several hundred yards removed from the clubhouse area. He may never again experience the extremes of 2007, when the Southern Hills course was roasted by 100-degree temperatures during the PGA Championship and four months later was frozen solid during one of the more severe ice storms in state history. The result was tremendous property damage and power outages throughout the Tulsa area. At Southern Hills, there was awful tree damage.

Myers remembers an eerie silence that was disrupted only by the piercing, sickening sounds of tree limbs that would snap under the weight of ice.

“You’d hear a ‘BANG,’ and it then became rapid-fire: ‘BANG, BANG, BANG,’” Myers said. “I was delusional about (the clean-up work that would be required). I remember saying we could probably have it all cleaned in a couple of days. It wound up being a few weeks.”

